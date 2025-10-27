Oldenburgia Trail Run returns

By Nomfundo Mbatha

Trail runners are gearing up for the Oldenburgia Trail Run, set to take place on Saturday, 1 November 2025, starting and finishing at the PJ Olivier Sports Field in Makhanda.

Hosted by the Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset in collaboration with Get-Out-and-Run, and with support from For the Love of the Mountain in preparing the trails, the event promises a day of adventure, fitness, and community giving.

The event offers five distances — 3km, 8km, 15km, 30km and 50km — across the Mountain Drive Commonage. The run is named after the Oldenburgia grandis, an endemic tree species found along parts of the route. Proceeds will support the Rotary’s For the Love of the Mountain project, which focuses on clearing invasive plants and maintaining local trails. Entries are open on the Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset website.