Reviving the town with running

Story and pictures by Nomfundo Mbatha

The spirit of community and giving back was alive and well at the PJ Olivier Rugby Field on Thursdays, runners of all ages gathered for the 28th annual PJ Olivier Fun Run and Walk.

The event, organised by Milanda Coetzer, safety officer for the fun run alongside Hoërskool PJ Olivier, featured a 5km fun run aimed at bringing the local community together while raising funds for a good cause.

This year’s run and walk, was for Makana Revive, a local initiative that focuses on improving infrastructure, roads and community facilities in Makhanda. “We have been running this event for 28 years and every year we give back to someone in need,” said Coetzer.

“Over the years, we have donated more than R250,000 to various charities and community organisations. This time, we chose Makana Revive because of the incredible work they do to keep our town going.”

Harry Porthen, a well known community activist said it is always good to be part of a great initiative. “I enjoyed it tremendously. Less hills than the previous route which had hills around every corner. No stress just enjoyed it.”