Matric exams off to a smooth start in Makhanda

By Mbali Tanana

This week marked the end of the high school career for many matriculants who started with their final examinations this week. In Makhanda, Mary Waters High School candidates said it was a bittersweet moment as they faced the first exam, English Paper Three yesterday.

Head boy Ashlinn Whitebooi, 17, moments after writing his exam, said it had been a nerve wrecking couple of weeks leading to the start of his final exams.

“I don’t want to lie, although I have been studying very hard I was very nervous when I entered the exam room and that’s when it hit me that it wasn’t just about the piece of paper, but that these exams will determine my future and what happens with my life. While I was a bit panicky at first, I became very calm when I started writing,” he said.

Whitebooi who is torn between being a teacher and a professional rugby player from Scotts Farm said he was at ease when he discovered the paper and found it was not as difficult as he anticipated.

“I enjoyed the essay where we had to write on the topic “Behind every smile”, I don’t think I have ever expressed myself like I did and I am so grateful to have had that opportunity, I feel like a new person because of it.” he said.

Another matriculant, Ryan Elbrecht,17, from Hoegenoeg said he was excited when he sat to write his paper because this reaffirmed that he was almost done with high school.

“It just got real, that in a couple of weeks this will all be over – I will be done with high school but for now I must put my best foot forward so I can be eligible to qualify to join the South African Defence Force. I want to be a soldier that travels the world fighting for my country.

“This was the first time I got to finish an exam in time and I’m so proud of myself, the paper was enjoyable. Hope the others will be the same.” he said.

Persephone Jonkers, 18, the school’s head girl said she was mentally prepared and ready for the exams. “When we started with our prelim exams, that’s when I was faced with the reality of finality, so now I am very calm. I believe I have mentally prepared myself, so I wasn’t nervous at all walking into the exam room today and I strongly believe I did well. At this point, I just want to write and get out,” she said.

The aspiring “corporate girly” said she was looking forward to going to university to pursue her qualification in accounting.

Nkanini resident Mbalenhle Menziwa, 17, said the paper put her at ease and she was confident she had done well as the topics were very relatable. “I was very comfortable once I started writing, even though I was a bit nervous when we entered the classroom, but it helped that the topics were relatable and that I was also very prepared,” she said.

Recently appointed school principal Hilton van Wyk said it was school tradition to start the day with prayer, and the first final exam day was no exception. “Exams have kicked off to a smooth start at our school and like we always start our days, we lead with prayer and some motivational words to put them at ease. I told them two things, to focus and give of their best,” he said.

In a statement issued by the provincial department of education, yesterday two incidents were reported throughout the province where irregularities occurred, in Buffalo City Metro and OR Tambo districts where one candidate from Nkwenkwezi Senior Secondary walked out of the exam after only completing the cover page while another at Ngangelizwe Senior Secondary seemingly had a panic attack and started screaming in the exam venue, but no incidents were reported for Makhanda or the Sarah Baartman District.

The statement indicated that 98 202 full-time candidates sat to write English First Additional Language across 895 centres while 2 642 part-time candidates wrote at 96 centres. English Home Language was written by 10 111 full time candidates and part time by 1 286 candidates at 152 and 79 centres, respectively.