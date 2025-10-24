Howiesons Poort Dam level worrying low

By Asemahle Vumsindo

Water levels at Howiesons Poort Dam have dropped significantly in recent weeks, raising concerns about Makhanda’s water supply as the dry months continue.

Local water activist Peter Sturrock expressed concern about the delay in transferring water from Settlers Dam to Howiesons Poort. “I’m worried that if they don’t start pumping the water now it will be too late, as it takes time for the water levels to rise,” he said. Sturrock explained that this delay is mainly because Settlers Dam currently has only one operational pump, which limits the rate at which water can be transferred to Howiesons Poort.

During a recent visit to both dams, Howiesons Poort showed notably lower levels compared to August. A leaking pipe was also visible at the Howiesons Poort pump station, though the surrounding infrastructure appeared to have undergone some recent maintenance work. Settlers Dam, by contrast, had a high water level and is meant to supply Howiesons Poort to help maintain its volume.

Although the municipality has stated that the pump station at Settlers Dam is operational, observations suggest that pumping has not yet started. Typically, a steel pipe carrying water would feel cool to the touch, but during the visit, the pipe was hot, indicating that water was not flowing through it at the time.

Some repair work appears to have been done, as several pipes around the area have been recently coated or painted. Municipal and Amathole workers were also seen conducting maintenance at the site, suggesting that some efforts are underway.

The Howiesons Poort system feeds into the Waainek Water Treatment Works, which supplies the western side of Makhanda and parts of the central business district. Sturrock urged that pumping from Settlers to Howiesons should start urgently to prevent the dam levels from dropping further and affecting supply.