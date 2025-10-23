Makana defends the Mayor’s fuel costs, accuses Mxube of malice

By Luvuyo Mjekula

Makana Municipality has hit back at Makhanda Citizens’ Front leader Lungile Mxube over allegations of abuse of a municipal petrol card. The municipality refuted Mxube’s claims and labelled them “malicious lies”.

In a public statement sent to the media and circulated on social media last week, Mxube claimed that over the period of three months of July to September this year Mayor Yandiswa Vara “abused [the]petrol card and spent R90 000”. He said that in the three months she had spent R30 000 a month at the Mount Pleasant Petrol Station.

“I wish the citizens of Makana, our beloved city, can stop allowing ourselves to be fooled by [the]ANC. The Mayor is abusing a municipal petrol card,” Mxube said. He said this is irregular, fruitless and unlawful expenditure, adding that it is practically impossible that the mayor can fill up her Volvo for R1 000 petrol everyday. “Where does she drive this Volvo? This looks like a cash back transaction. How come every month, the same amount is spent on petrol? It can’t be. No petrol pump can be so accurate and without a few cents extra in a single transaction.” Mxube asked for records showing a breakdown of dates, time and amount spent.

Makana hits back

Makana Municipality released a statement of its own this week in which it said it was “appalled by the malicious statement” made by Mxube. The municipality said Mxube constantly spreads malicious and fabricated lies and misrepresents formal reports made during internal meetings of the municipality.

“It has come to our attention that there is a deliberate attempt by some councillors within Makana Municipality to spread malicious misinformation about the leadership of the municipality in the media and in the public domain.”

The municipality said Mxube sits in council and is aware that the mayor’s maximum fuel spend is R30 000 per month. To prove the mayor’s recent spending, the municipality said it drew from its service provider spending record, a report for the months of June, July and August and September to 17 October 2025, and according to the report, Vara spent R27 800 over the five months.

According to the municipality, Mxube intentionally misinterpreted the report. “This interpretation is incorrect and misleading.”

Damaged rented vehicles

Mxube had also commented on Vara damaging two hired cars, saying when he demanded a report to be tabled in council on this, Speaker Mtutuzeli Matyumza had refused. He said Matyumza had instead “defended corruption and abuse of taxpayers’ money, and hence, our city is directionless and corruption is uncontrollable”. Mxube vowed to fight until corruption is rooted out of the municipality. The MCF will contest the ward 10 by-election on 26 November and if the ANC lost, they will make sure the mayor is removed, Mxube said.