Creative, cultural and now green

By ‘Maleruo Leponesa

The Old Power Station will be buzzing with life this weekend as it hosts an open day and plant sale at its community nursery. The event will take place from 10am to 4pm tomorrow [saturday].

The once-industrial landmark has been transformed into a vibrant community hub offering a mix of creative, cultural, and green spaces. Visitors can browse the nursery, relax in a lush, organic setting, enjoy good food, or settle in with a book ; all part of what the organisers describe as “a space for everyone”.

According to Tim Cooper, co-owner of the Old Power Station nursery, the power station aims to become a shared community and business space grounded in arts, culture, and environmental awareness: “The reason we’ve gotten to this point where we’re opening to the public is that it fulfils part of our long-term goal of using the power station as a public space.” He added that from November, the venue will also begin hosting weekly markets, inviting local stallholders and small businesses to trade.

“We’ve got a lot of skilled people in town; people who create wonderful products, but there’s very seldom anywhere they can show or sell them. One of our main objectives is to create that kind of community engagement space.”

Beyond its market and plant offerings, the Old Power Station hopes to provide a safe and open environment for families. “For people with children, there are very few places in Makhanda where they can go safely and let their kids run around and play freely. Part of our vision is to open the space more and more to the community; allowing for gatherings, functions, and other social activities.”

Future plans include hosting workshops and talks to foster both intellectual and social engagement with the wider public. “We have a plan to start holding workshops and engaging with people intellectually as well as socially,” Cooper added.

The power station also partners with the Social Employment Fund, which provides labourers, offers assistance to individuals who have never worked before. Through this initiative, participants gain hands-on experience and practical skills. “The purpose is to train people to acquire new skills and a better understanding of a real work environment,” Cooper explained.

A major focus of the nursery is on indigenous, water-wise, and drought-resistant plants. Cooper says around 80% of the vegetation grown there is indigenous and 100% organic. “We aim to provide people with more affordable plant options,” he said. “We’ve also been running semi-formal training with our staff; simple skills building that helps them grow personally and professionally.”

The Old Power Station will soon begin a new phase in partnership with the SEF and with local organisations Tati Training Centre and The Schools Project.

“We’ll be growing vegetable seedlings that will be distributed to community gardens and school gardens. We’ll also work with feeding schemes to provide seedlings free of charge as part of our community give-back.”

From an industrial landmark to a hub of creativity, learning, and sustainability, The Old Power Station is redefining what shared community spaces can look like in Makhanda. With the plant sale open day the team hopes to welcome residents into the growing vision.