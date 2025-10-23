Boxing club celebrates 30 years in business

By Chris Totobela

Makhanda’s top boxing club celebrated 30 years of success on Saturday at Hlalani Community Hall. Mfuzo Boxing Club is well known for producing provincial and national champions and has a very good record of producing talented female boxers. Last Saturday, they hosted their 30th anniversary tournament with clubs coming from all over the province.

Thubalethu Boxing Club from Kariega, Mali Boxing Academy from Bathurst, Ace Mates from eQonce, Big Five from East London, Ndungwana from Cofimvaba, All Stars from Cumakala, Fort Beaufort Boxing Club from Fort Beaufort, Masibambisane from Port Aflred, Modern from Somerset East, Hotspurs from Gqeberha and Masakheke, Thembalethu and Golden Gloves, all from Makhanda, with hosts Mfuzo Boxing Club.

Exciting bouts kept the crowd on their feet, with all the boxers seemingly well prepared for the event. The hosts also did not disappoint their huge crowd, as they put up some sterling performances in the ring.

Speaking to Grocott’s Mail, fight supervisor Abongile Kondlo was very pleased with how the tournament went. “This was a huge success as we expected and the boxing lovers came in numbers to support their respective clubs. The only challenge that we have encountered is the issue of toilets that were not working but other than that everything went well.”

Kondlo promised boxing lovers that next year’s event will be bigger and better. “As much as we did well in this tournament, there is always that desire to improve and next year we will deliver an even more successful event.”

She went on to the thank everyone who contributed to the successful tournament, including sponsors.