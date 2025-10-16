Willows clinch nine-wicket GCB derby win

By Chesley Daniels

Willows Cricket Club kicked off their 2025/2026 season with a resounding bonus-point victory over arch-rivals Makana Sona in the Grahamstown Cricket Board (GCB) derby this past weekend.

The match, held at the Ally Weakly Rhodes Great Field, saw Makana Sona struggle to build momentum, eventually being bowled out for a modest 70 runs in 33.4 overs.

The Willows’ bowling attack was led by seamer Liam Agnew who made his return to the game after a three-year lay-off due to injury. He claimed 3/12 (5.4), while spinner Alanzo Gysman 3/6 (5), Ethan Bokbaard 2/15 (10), Ajay Jeggels 1/18 (8) and Christiano Jasson 1/14 (5), provided valuable support.

In response, the Willows’ opening batsman Romario Fritz stole the show with a flamboyant 43, while fellow opener, young Enrique Strydom, contributed a classy unbeaten 26*. The two recorded a solid 68-run partnership for the first wicket.

Summarised scores:

Makana Sona 70 all out (33.4)

1. Luvuyo Frans 14

2. Lindani 13

* Alanzo Gysman 3/6 (5)

* Liam Agnew 3/12 (5.4)

* Ethan Bokbaard 2/15 (10)

* Ajay Jeggels 1/18 (8)

* Christiano Jasson 1/14 (5)

Willows 72/1 (12.3)

1. Romario Fritz (43)

2. Enrique Strydom 26*

* Tsepe Klaas 1/27 (2)

Willows won by 9 wickets and bonus point

Swallows too good for Cuylerville

Swallows travelled to Shaw Park on Saturday, 4 October, and recorded an impressive two-wicket win over Cuylerville 2nd XI in their opening fixture of the Grahamstown Cricket Board (GCB) 2nd League.

The hosts batted first and posted a formidable 230/9 in their allotted 50 overs. For Swallows, spinner Sachin Koeberg bowled an economical spell of 3/28 (10) and received decent support by Jeswin Scheepers 2/40 (7) and Jamie Koesnel 2/29 (7).

Swallows had a mammoth task in their run chase as they lost early wickets due to accurate bowling by Cuylerville bowlers.

Swallows’ experienced batsmen had other ideas and came to the party and pursued to rescue their side from defeat. A brilliant 171-run partnership between Renato Visagie and Mornay Kohl set them up for a fantastic win. Visagie went on to top score with a superb 94* while Kohl contributed a classy 69.

In the end, Swallows were too good for the home side and continued their dominance over Cuylerville in their own backyard. Renato Visagie of Swallows was voted man of the match.

Titans outclass Station Hill

Station Hill hosted Titans at the Hospital Field on Saturday. It was the visitors Titans who batted first and posted a mammoth 284 in 44.1 overs.

Siphesihle Madlongolwane top-scored for Titans with a magnificent 90 while Mandlenkosi Tyonashe contributed 43 and Zakes Simanga 32. Stiaan Schiemeskamp was the best bowler for Station Hill with figures of 3/48 (10). Cody Jones took 3/78 (10) and Marvin Groep 2/55 (9.1) also bowled well.

Station Hill lost wickets at regular intervals due to disciplined bowling and fielding by the Titans side. Ibenathi Kondile shone with the ball for Titans with solid bowling figures of 3/12 (2.4) and well supported by Bonga Draai who clinched 2/17 (6) and Madlongolwane 2/28 (5).

Titans won by 164 runs + bonus point.