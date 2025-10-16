Rhodes shines at USSWSA Games

By Mbukani Mthethwa

The University Staff Sport and Wellness of South Africa Games (USSWSA) held at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) brought together staff and students from 20 universities across South Africa, including Rhodes University, in a celebration of sport, teamwork and unity.

It was an enjoyable experience filled with thrilling moments. Once again, Gqeberha came alive with the sound of cheering crowds, bouncing balls, and shared laughter. Many sports took place, including netball, supa-pool, football and volleyball. This brought thrilling experiences to all university students, as it was a sign of unity, setting boundaries, and strengthening bonds between institutions.

Rhodes pride shines at inter-university sport tournament

Rhodes was among the many teams that showed great passion and thrilling energy, which made the audience jump, laugh and capture beautiful moments. The “Rhodents” stood up for the university with unity and determination. It was a very gripping, colourful moment Rhodes had at NMU. The purple kits and staff members that represented Rhodes filled our hearts with pride. The Rhodes University’s Sport Instagram pagr had a post that read: “Our amazing Rhodes University staff members representing us with pride at the USSWSA Games hosted at Nelson Mandela University, Gqeberha.”

This showed the thrilling moments held at Nelson Mandela University. Big applause to one of the “Rhodent” photographers who was able to capture beautiful moments at the sport tournament Ovayo Novukela. He captured every moment through his lens. Novukela described the atmosphere as “electric and full of emotions. You could feel the pride in every shot.” His captured moments told a story of unity and strong bonds between institutions.

The sport tournament was successful thanks to the players who participated. The tournament was more than just a competition; it was a reminder of the unity and strength that comes from teamwork. One of the Rhodes University football players said: “Wearing the purple jersey made me proud. It wasn’t just about winning, it was about representing who we are.”

Beyond the final whistle

When the final whistle blew, trophies were handed out to the most energetic and determined players. The Rhodes Staff team placed second in the Supa-pool team championship and the soccer team were knocked out in the quarter finals.

The USSWSA Games reminded us that sport is not only a place for competitors and audiences, but that sport has the power to bridge differences and celebrate shared humanity.