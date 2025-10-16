Over 1 million candidates registered for 2025 matric exams

By Qalukwenza Sibiya

With matric final exams fast approaching, the Council of Umalusi has outlined its readiness to oversee what will be one of the largest examination cycles in South Africa’s history, with over one million candidates registered across four assessment bodies.

At a recent briefing, Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi addressed key concerns and measures being implemented to ensure the integrity and smooth running of the 2025 Matric examinations.

Online schools remain unregulated

Dr Rakometsi expressed concern about the lack of a regulatory framework for online schools, which were introduced in 2019 during the pandemic. He said that while online education has grown, little progress has been made in addressing critical gaps.

“Exams must be taken in person and not online,” he emphasised, highlighting concerns about when and how learners will be taught, whether lessons are live or recorded, and crucially, how students will develop socialisation skills that are fundamental to their personal growth.

“These concerns don’t only cause trouble for Umalusi, but also affect the child’s personal growth,” he said.

To address these issues, Umalusi has provided non-negotiable requirements to guide assessment bodies in the regulation and management of online schools and distance education providers. These conditions are enforced to ensure credibility and compliance with Umalusi standards.

Examination readiness and personnel

The council outlined the comprehensive framework it uses to facilitate examinations, including the registration of candidates, adequacy of appointed personnel to manage examination and marking centres, moderation of internal assessments and question papers, and security measures relating to the printing, storage, and distribution of question papers.

Over 9 400 examination centres have been established across the four assessment bodies. Umalusi expressed satisfaction that all assessment bodies have properly trained invigilators to follow proper conduct and ensure exams flow smoothly.

Marker shortages addressed

However, the council disclosed that it is currently facing shortages of markers in certain subjects, particularly History and First Additional Languages. To address these gaps, measures have been put in place, including extending the marking period. Marking will begin on 15 November 2025 and end on 18 December 2025.

Cracking down on cheating

Rakometsi made a personal appeal to all students and invigilators to refrain from any form of cheating during the examinations. The council has classified schools according to their risk of cheating, ranging from low, medium, to high, though the names of high-risk schools were kept confidential to protect their reputations.

The CEO also announced that the practice of blocking students from writing certain subjects due to poor performance will be stopped. This practice, he said, was used by schools trying to protect their pass rates from dropping below a particular percentage.

“We are giving all students a chance to redeem themselves and pass on their own accord,” he said.

As the examination period draws near, the council has encouraged all schools to tie up loose ends and ensure they are fully prepared for what lies ahead.