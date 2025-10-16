Kingswood’s Prefects for 2026

Kingswood College has announced its 2026 prefect appointments, with Megan Fletcher named Head of School (Girl) and Sandi Peter as Head of School (Boy). Alyssa Govender will serve as Deputy Head of School (Girl) and Corey Harris as Deputy Head of School (Boy). House heads include Athimna Bengu (Kirkby), Arthur Rousseau (Jagger), Chris Ferraris (Gane), Karen Makuke (Jacques), Ross Thompson (Chubb), Emihle Mbunge (Wesley), and Lefa Ziga (Wood). Additional prefects appointed are Rikus Pieterse, Chloe Conyers, Lilitha Qwede, Madison Edwards, Kiana Sabadia, Rogan Goliath, Megan Sheard, David Loudon, Caitlin Steymann, James Mackenzie, Erin Taggart, Casey Williamson, Robert Mildenhall, and Mihlali Ntantala.