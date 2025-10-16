Bongeziwe Mabandla coming to Makhanda

By Nomfundo Mbatha

South Africa’s “spiritual Afro-folk” musician, Bongeziwe Mabandla, is bringing his soulful and spiritual presence to the Stage of Makhanda for a one-night show. Tomorrow, Mabandla will perform live at The Black Power Station, marking one of the most anticipated stops on his Solo Tour running from October 18–25.

With his unique voice and deeply introspective lyrics, Mabandla has carved out a distinct niche in South African music, one that combines Xhosa storytelling with soulful melodies and contemporary production. His songs transcend genre and language, speaking to something deeply human: love, identity, and spiritual connection.

With nothing but his guitar and his poetic sound, people could expect a sensational experience and connect to his music. Tickets may be purchased through this link: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/338178-bongeziwe-mabandla-solo-tour-live-in-makhanda/?ref=organiser-profile#/