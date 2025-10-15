Rugby history for Alicedale ladies

By Chris Totobela

Alicedale United Ladies Rugby Club made history last weekend by winning the Geneva Scholtz Cup for the third consecutive time.

The reigning Sarah Baartman district champions travelled to Middelburg to take part in the Geneva Scholtz Cup section B that featured champions from other districts.

In their first game, they came up against Alfred Nzo district and beat them 17-5 before thrashing Joe Gqabi district 52-5, setting up a final showdown the following day against Alfred Nzo.

In the final, the Alicedale ladies overcame Alfred Nzo 28-0 to retain their title, setting a new record by winning the Geneva Scholtz Cup three times in a row.

Speaking to Grocott’s Mail, head coach Danwell Jewels, was over the moon. “We have worked so hard with these girls to be where we are today. They were so eager to win and I’m very happy for them. The mood in the camp is electrifying not because of winning this trophy for the third time but because of managing to put our district on the map again.”

He also stated that he wishes to take this current squad on tour to play more matches and gain valuable experience and appealed to any good Samaritan to help fund the tour. One of the team’s star performers Zenande Kosi said it was not as easy as it looks. “There was a lot of pressure as we wanted to do well and represent our district in the best possible way. Carrying our district’s hopes was a bit heavy as we did not want to disappoint.”