Makhanda boxers crowned national champs

By Chris Totobela

Local boxers excelled at the recent South African National Boxing Organisation (Sanabo) Cadets and Juniors Championships 2025 in Rustenburg, North West.

Linathi Biko, Sisonke Matshotyana, Inathi Dlamini of Mfuzo Boxing Club, with Endinako Ndwayana and Sangenathi Valela of Masibambane Boxing Club and Qhamani Mkhunkqwana of Thembalethu Boxing Club, came home with national titles.

Simnikiwe Stamper of Mfuzo Boxing Club was a silver medalist and also came home with the best bout trophy.

Bathurst-based Mali Boxing Academy is also celebrating the success of their boxers. Sinothando “Pere” Maphaphu returned as a national champion, while Siyamthanda Mlisana and Libone Mbezu brought home silver and bronze medals respectively.

The boxers will have no time to rest as they will be taking part in the Mfuzo Boxing Club’s 30th anniversary tournament this Saturday at the Hlalani Community Hall in Makhanda.