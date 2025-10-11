Update: Livestock still on the loose

By Sive Rihanna Dasha

Roaming livestock is still a feature of Makhanda’s streets so the story is still on the Grocott’s Mail reporting agenda.

According to Makhanda attorney Brin Brody, the roaming livestock situation is not merely a nuisance but constitutes a matter of legal accountability and governance. Two municipal by-laws regulate livestock management and impoundment, he said, while the Constitution requires the municipality to protect residents’ safety, health, and property. In addition, the South African Animals Amendment Act No. 42 of 1993 states that any animal, as a result of negligence, causing injury to another person, should be guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine or imprisonment for up to two years.

Brody said that weak enforcement of these laws and the absence of a functional local pound constitute a failure to meet these legal duties. He said the reliance on the distant Alexandria pound makes enforcement impractical.

A practical solution

Brody also highlighted the impact made by roaming livestock on Makhanda’s community, such as damage to gardens and property, and health risks linked to wandering animals. As a practical solution, he suggested that any animal found in town should be impounded in a temporary holding pen, with owners required to pay a fine, such as R500, to release their livestock. Unclaimed animals should only then be sent to the Alexandria pound. He said that consistent enforcement and accountability would help break the cycle of roaming livestock and ensure that the municipality meets its legal and constitutional obligations.

Meanwhile, Makana Municipality spokesperson Anele Mjekula told Grocott’s Mail that the municipality has been taking steps to manage the issue. He said a team of permanent and casual workers patrols the CBD during the day and after hours, and residents can report stray animals using a dedicated 24/7 hotline.

Plans for a pound

Mjekula acknowledged that Makhanda still lacks a functional pound, attributing the delay to funding challenges and the process of identifying suitable land. Despite these obstacles, the municipality has allocated R350 000 in the 2025/26 financial year for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) as part of its plans to establish a local pound.

The municipality has also procured a vehicle dedicated to animal control, employed casual workers for patrols, and begun reviewing its animal impoundment by-law to improve enforcement. Mjekula said that laws are applied equally to all, regardless of whether livestock owners are municipal officials or residents. Rejecting claims of governance failure, he said that the municipality is taking proactive measures, including exploring temporary holding pens.

He called on livestock owners to secure their animals, on residents to continue reporting roaming livestock, and on all community members to collaborate with the municipality to build a safer and more harmonious environment.