Nyaluza High School honours its Class of 2025

By Kamvaletu Booi

Nyaluza High School celebrated its Class of 2025 with a glamorous farewell event at Settlers Monument recently.

The evening featured guest and former learner, Nosicelo Dongwana, who has worked as a producer for the Nal’ibali reading campaign and as a lecturer at Varsity College in Gqeberha. In her message to the matriculants, Dongwana acknowledged the challenges of being a student and urged them to “always keep their eyes on the prize” as they prepare for the transition to university life.

MC Sibalwethu Mapolisa, who teaches English and Life Orientation at Nyaluza, highlighted the school’s recent academic achievement. Nyaluza’s pass rate, which increased from about 60% to 69%, made it the only public school in the Sarah Baartman district to better its pass rate.

He expressed confidence that if the students continue their hard work, attend extra classes, and allow their teachers to guide them through this final stage, they have what it takes to obtain excellent results in their final matric exams and take their school to an even higher pass rate.