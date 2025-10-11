MCF declares war against hunger

Following a report by the SA Human Rights Commission dated August 2022 on malnutrition and violation of food rights of children, growing levels of poverty and hunger, the Makana Citizens Front (MCF) heeded the call to act. To that end, the MCF has launched Community Soup Kitchens and declared war against hunger and poverty. “We are giving child-headed families, single parents, the unemployed, the disabled and the severely marginalised an opportunity to regain their dignity and restore their rights to have access to food, health, and access to water as their basic rights. In the photograph, the MCF was handing out food to the hungry in Fingo Village recently. Photo: Chalotte Mokonyane