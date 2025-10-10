Makana leadership under fire

By Luvuyo Mjekula

A joint parliamentary delegation this week reprimanded Makana Municipality leaders for service delivery failures and poor governance, including five consecutive disclaimer audit opinions and forfeiting R30 million in infrastructure funding.

The municipality has received consecutive disclaimers from the Auditor General (AG) over the past few financial years and members of the delegation anticipated the same outcomes from the next audit.

One member of the delegation asked: “Mayor, what does the municipal manager say when [the Auditor General]delivers these disclaimers or this opinion to you? What does the municipal manager say to you as an accounting officer? Because the municipal manager is solely responsible for this [poor]performance?”

These were some of the questions the delegation posed to the Makana team of mayor Yandiswa Vara, municipal manager Phumelele Kate, council speaker Mtutuzeli Matyumza and chief financial officer Nomfundo Ntsangani on Wednesday.

The four leaders appeared before the Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) and the Standing Committee on the Auditor-General, in Port Edward, KwaZulu-Natal, where the delegation engaged a number of other struggling Eastern Cape municipalities.

Former Health minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, chaired the sessions.

The members scolded the leadership on various other performance areas including poor revenue collection, infrastructure maintenance and consequence management.

“You have quite a big base where you can collect revenue. You’ve got the court, you’ve got the university, you’ve got big business, you’ve got lots of residents. But I’m assuming, and you can correct me, that your billing is incorrect and that there’s no trust with the community in your institution as the municipality,” said one delegate.

Another member said the municipality had failed to respond to directives from the SA Human Rights Council (SAHRC), that had declared the water crisis in Makana a violation of human rights.

“In the two visits the Human Rights Commission had in the one year, all the directives they’ve given you, what have you actually fixed or sorted out? ” the member asked.

On infrastructure failures, the member was scathing. “On the infrastructure, I mean, it’s collapsing. Makana’s infrastructure is actually collapsing. I’m from the Eastern Cape. I do know that. Have you got a plan to turn around the dire situation that the residents in Makana are in there? Have you got an actual turnaround plan? What is the timeframe for that plan? I’m not confident.”

The member also took Matyumza to task for claiming the Municipal Public Accounts Committee (MPAC) and the Disciplinary Committee (DC) were working since 2022. “Only one person has been dismissed from that DC board and those MPAC investigations.”

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape Cogta MEC Zolile Williams who was part of the delegation, said the department had supported the municipality in its many years of disclaimers. “We were asking the mayor and the speaker and council difficult questions – why are we paying the municipal manager and the CFO? Can they justify [being paid salaries]?”

Williams confirmed that under the current leadership the municipality forfeited more than R30 million to the National Treasury about two years ago. “In fact, it was to be R65 million. And, you know, we had to beg the treasury about the R35 million, which was to be taken away. We had to beg [Finance Minister Enoch] Godongwana to say, please, just for the sake of the communities of Makana, let’s work on this,” Williams explained.

Williams said assurances of consequence management processes to hold the municipal manager and the chief financial officer accountable for the performance have been frustratingly slow. “They are too slow and lethargic to complete that process. Finalise it so that we can hold the managers accountable.”

Williams asded: “So ultimately, R30 million had to be lost. And that’s big for that small municipality that is always on the news for the wrong reasons. It’s not acceptable.”

The MEC said the municipality was also struggling to implement the financial recovery plan (FRP) they werw ordered by the court to implement. “Management is not doing anything. And it’s the last performer out of the four municipalities [in the Eastern Cape] because management is so lethargic. And that’s why we gave them instructions that council act on these matters so that we can try to ensure that people, especially when we pay them, we hold them accountable for performance.”

He also confirmed that the department deployed several experts to help turn things around. Among the experts are engineers, specialists in finance and human rwsources to try and address the problems. “But when we get to support, this issue of support must never be distorted to think that we’re going to take over the work we are paying somebody for. We are there to capacitate them to do their job so that we can leave and go to other municipalities.”

He urged the council to act and hold people accountable for non-performance.

Mkhize also pointed out the importane of Makana improving in order to obtain clean audits going forward and no longer the disclaimer. “It’s not the only problem, of course, the major issue of water, the issue of sewage are also serious.”

In response, Kate said they resolved some of the water concerns flagged by the SAHRC such as water shortages triggered by workers’ overtime protests.

“So there were those protests at that time because we were reining in the abuse of overtime and then the workers took a resolution that they are not going to work any overtime.”

Kate said they had to strike a deal with workers who were not appointed, to manage the valves which needed to be shut off in the evening and reopened in the morning to ensure urgent water availability to communities.

The municipal leaders said despite challenges, the bulk water supply in Makana is stable.

Vara said there is enough water for the rwsidents of Makhanda, but aging infrastructure sets the municipality back.

“Of course we still have problems in Makana, of certain areas not getting water, or water not reaching certain areas, particularly the high-lying areas. It’s an issue that the Human Rights Council was also raising very, very sharply that we need to address.”

The municipality added that it is trying its best to fix infrastructure problems. Vara cited the the old asbestos pipe replacement project. They reported that lack of financial resources remains a major challenge. When asked for the exact amount of financial support the municipality needed, Vara said they woukd need more tume to put it together.