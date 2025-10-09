Local poet features on Cape Town platform

By Deborah Seddon

Grief doesn’t come in five stages

Grief is a mess

you need to keep wiping up.

A troll with a spade

lurking to wallop you in doorways.

An ambush, a panic attack,

while waiting at a boiling kettle.

Yesterday you were angry all over again.

Today it was dark when you woke.

You pulled on a woolly hat

and got back into bed, wept.

Because you miss your mother

but also you fear you’ve become her –

an old woman going to bed in a woolly hat

because she is all alone and it is so cold.

Jy huil. Jy huil. It is clearer in her language.

The sky pebbling the ground with frozen hurt.

Perhaps you are the one who has died.

Perhaps her death has killed you.

O-o-h child

O-o-h child,

lifting the record-player arm with a trembling hand,

laying your head next to the speaker.

Your father is at war,

Nixon is a crook, and that naked child

running from the napalmed forest,

out-screaming Munch, is only one of many.

O-o-h child, it’s not going to stop,

this wash of death on the shore each morning.

For where can they live?

Refugees crammed into boats.

Homes all wrecked by sonic boom and flame.

Men and women suffocating side by side

in containers on trucks and on ships.

Running out of air in the darkness.

Running away into their airless futures.

O-o-h child, the people can’t breathe.

The police are still pressing on their necks.

And just the other day they shot a little boy,

with his pockets full of biscuits,

but no one goes painting his name.

O-o-h child, look around, things aren’t going to get easier.

The young never had your kind of hope.

The old ones took for granted

the lake at dusk, flies and fish

rising to the rippled surface.

The beauty of the world unassailable.

Trees still shed enough pollen

on one summer day for a thousand orchards

but there won’t be enough bees left to cope.