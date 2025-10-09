Klipfontein through to semis after beating Excelsior

By Chesley Daniels

In an intense and closely-contested Epru Adams Cup quarterfinal clash on Saturday at the Harmony Park, hosts Klipfontein defeated Excelsior Uitenhage 13-11.

The Team Never Quits went into the quarterfinal as log leaders of the Adams Cup Group A after the completion of the round-robin stages, having only lost one game against Thistles in the first round in Gqeberha. They also never lost a game at their fortress home ground and were unbeaten. United kept the Sedru flag flying high as the best-placed Adams Cup team in the competition as they defied all the odds by competing in the Adams Cup for the first time this year.

The Harmony Park was packed to its capacity in Klipfontein in the Ndlambe Municipality as rugby enthusiasts came from all over to support the Green Machine, representing Sedru against Uitenhage and District.

As expected, the encounter was of the highest brutality, very physical and played at high intensity. Both teams brought their A-Game into this knock-out battle. A win was non-negotiable for both teams with no second chances to be given in these play offs.

The first half was evenly matched with the scores level at 8-8 at halftime. There were a lot of scoring opportunities for the home side with kicks at poles as they also made unnecessary errors in scoring positions, putting unnecessary pressure on themselves. Kariega defended well and put the home side under pressure at scrum time as well as in the lineouts. Junaid van Rensburg scored a try while Geraldo Doyi slotted a penalty.

The second half was more intense. The crowd sang and danced as they cheered the home team on. United’s dangerous and speedy backline came to the party and gained momentum in attack.

The visitors were in command halfway through the second half, leading 11-8 as the home side started to feel the heat with the game in the balance. But with persistent attacks by Klipfontein launched at the visitors, they gained momentum and started to play with more structure and determination.

With less than five minutes left and with the visitors leading 11-8, United’s dangerous backs had other ideas, and attacked in search of the winning try. The hardworking forwards led by Ruwaydon Cannon, played an emphatic role in giving their backs quality ball possession. Persistent pressure by Klipfontein resulted in a late winning try by Junaid van Rensburg who scored in the left hand corner. The kick was missed as United took the lead 13-11 with a few minutes left on the clock.

The home side’s defence stood firm until the referee blew the final whistle, handing Klipfontein United a deserved 13-11 win.

For the home side, Junaid van Rensburg (wing) had an outstanding game, scoring two great tries. But it was Ruwaydon Cannon (lock) who was named man-of-the-match for his brilliant all-round performance.

United’s head coach Sheldrid “Boetie Wielie” Cannon had mixed emotions after his team’s victory. “I am overall happy with the result but not entirely happy with the way we played today. We conceded too many scum penalties while our lineouts were also not good. Our scramble defences were good but also missed a few crucial tackles that led to points, while we also lost a lot of points with kicks to the poles.”

He was happy with the team’s fitness and structure as they prepare to face Evergreens Krakeel in the semifinals in Kariega on Saturday. “We are aiming to enforce our game plan down on them. This is to hit them hard up front and release our explosive and speedy backline, while we need to utilize our kicking as an attacking weapon.”

Klipfontein United will now face Evergreens Krakeel in the semifinal and if they win, history will beckon as they will gain automatic promotion to the top tier Score Epru Grand Challenge Bottom 12 competition.