St Marks edges Lily White in thrilling Sedru derby

By Chesley Daniels

In a closely-contested Score Epru Grand Challenge Bottom 12 encounter, St Marks Alicedale recorded a crucial 27-23 bonus-point win over hosts Lily White Grahamstown in a crowded Lavender Valley Sports Ground on Saturday afternoon.

The all important second round derby had so much at stake. St Marks needed a win to stay clear of the relegation zone pending results from the other Bottom 12 fixtures. Lily White came in to the contest in 7th position and St Marks in 8th. Adelaide, Windvogel and Aberdeen are only within one point of St Marks and a defeat would have been the end of St Marks’ Grand Challenge campaign as they and Eastern PE would have faced relegation.

But this was not the case on Saturday, as St Marks came out in full force with only one mission: to win with a bonus point at all cost. Lily White were always safe from relegation and even a defeat would have safely placed them in 7th position. It turned out to be a humdinger of a derby as both teams didn’t disappoint the large crowd.

The game was played at a very high tempo and was very physical as both teams came hard at each other from the kick off. St Marks’ powerful forwards once again showed their dominance up front and took matters into their own hands. St Marks highlighted their dominance at scrum time as they won numerous scrum penalties, which put them on the front foot, gaining territorial advantage and momentum.

The visitors from Alicedale enjoyed a decent 15-6 lead at halftime.

The second half was a see-saw affair as both teams created scoring opportunities. Lily White fought back nicely and put points on the board at crucial intervals, creeping their way back into the game. Aphiwe Stoffels, the highly talented and exciting fullback of St Marks, showed his brilliance at the back both on attack and his tactical kicking game, putting his side on the front foot. He scored a great try and was involved in the other tries as well.

Lily White played much better when they were giving the ball more air and that resulted in scoring points. It was a very intense and close finish as both teams launched wave after wave of attacks in search of the winner.

St Marks’ composure and experience came through for them and they held on to their lead until the end. With the game almost going into injury time, the visitors’ colossus defence stood firm as they hung on to a thrilling 27-23 bonus-point win.

Aphiwe Stoffels was voted man of the match for his sterling all-round brilliance at the back for St Marks. He scored a stunning try, was explosive and unpredictable on attack and his tactical kicking game with excellent defence proved his class and worth in helping his side to win.

Daniels Media unofficial GC Bottom 12 log as at 27/09/2025:

1. Surburban – 95 (22)

2. Born Fighters – 78 (22)

3. Middelburg Eagles – 68 (21)

4. Helenvale United – 66 (22)

5. Kareedouw Tigers – 60 (22)

6. Orlando Eagles – 60 (21)

7. Lily White – 49 (21)

8. St Marks Alicedale – 47 (22)

9. Aberdeen – 41 (22)

10. Windvogel United – 41 (22)

11. Adelaide Rangers – 41 (21)

12. Eastern PE – 34 (22)

Outstanding:

* Adelaide vs Lily White

* Middelburg Eagles vs Orlando Eagles