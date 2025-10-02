RU football coach on a hot streak

By Chris Totobela

Rhodes University men’s football head coach Thembelani “Bravo” Mzalazala is enjoying a successful year, bagging top accolades.

Mzalazala was voted Staff Coach of the Year at the Rhodes University Sports Awards at the 1820 Settlers Monument recently. His team was voted Team of the Year.

The team was recently promoted to the Hollywood Bets Regional League after being thrown a lifeline when one of the regional league sides was relegated. The varsity team and Port Alfred-based Arrows competed in a two-legged contest for the remaining spot in the regional league. In the first leg, Arrows played at home and defeated Rhodes 2-0. But Rhodes turned things around in the second leg at the Great field, hammering Arrows 7-1 and made it through with a 7-3 aggregate score.

Mzalazala was over the moon. “This is a result of our hard work. We have been pushing with these boys since day one and we knew what our target was. Taking part in the regional league is going to help us with the much-needed experience that will also help us in the University Sports South Africa games.”

He acknowledged it would be difficult for his charges in their first participation in the regional league, but believes in their talent and ability.

He thanked the people who contributed to the success. “This award is not for me alone but for the entire team, technical staff, my players and the management team.”

Mzalazala also made special mention of local media for spreading the word.

The award-winning coach gave a glimpse into his team’s plans for the immediate future.

The team will play in a trial as part of preparations and will approach clubs from local and surrounding areas in search of the required u21 players needed for the regional league campaign.