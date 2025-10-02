Pumba wins EC tourism award

By Mbali Tanana

Makhanda’s Pumba Private Game Reserve scooped top prize in the category Exceptional Safari and Game Drive Experience at the inaugural Eastern Cape Tourism Awards last weekend.

“Tourism is about more than experiences, it is about the jobs created, the businesses supported, and the pride that fills every community welcoming visitors to share in what we have to offer,” said Kouga Local Municipality deputy mayor Timothy Jantjies during the glitzy ceremony held in Jeffrey’s Bay.

Mande Bage, public relations and international sales manager for the Port Elizabeth Hotel Group which owns Pumba, said they were excited to scoop top prize in two categories in their first year of entry into the competition. “These accolades are a wonderful recognition of our passionate teams, who put heart and soul into creating unforgettable experiences for every guest,” she said. “These awards are proof that the Eastern Cape is rich in its diversity and a destination well worth exploring.”

Jantjies said the event marked a historic milestone in recognising and exhibiting the province’s tourism offerings. “The celebration brought together businesses, industry leaders, and community organisations, creating a powerful platform for collaboration, innovation, and investment. From luxury hotels to cultural gems, from adventure operators to future leaders in tourism, the awards highlighted the extraordinary diversity and excellence that position the Eastern Cape as a premier tourism destination,” said Jantjies.

Reflecting on the province’s natural and cultural treasures, he added, “Our province is extraordinary – from the rolling mountains to pristine coastlines, from our game reserves to our historic towns and villages, but despite that, what truly sets the Eastern Cape apart is our people. The warmth, authenticity, and creativity of our communities which turn every visit into a lasting memory.”

Hand in Hand Visual Art Studios, based in Hogsback and Gqeberha and owned by brothers Sakhumzi and Msindisi Nyendwana, were finalists in the Iconic Cultural and Heritage Experience. “We are tour guides and we are also artists, so through our art we tell the story of the culture and heritage of the communities we interact with. While we are currently in between Hogsback and Gqeberha, it would be nice to create a cultural experience that links the two towns, including all the other towns in between, particularly because Makhanda is so rich in history,” said Sakhumzi.

The Real Travel Guy, a social media influencer who is known for his anonymous reviews on tourism establishments across the world, won Digital Tourism Influencer of the Year. “I am looking forward to being in Makhanda this month as I explore the route between Gqeberha and Port Alfred,” he said. “Makhanda is really one of the hidden gems of the province that we seriously need to explore.”