By Sinesipho Geca

Residents of Extension 4, Ward 6 say the municipality has failed to address ongoing water flooding around their yards, despite repeated complaints to their ward councillor, Vuyani Jezi.

“I have been living here for 30 years, and the water crisis has been a long-term issue. We had a similar problem before, but DA councillors helped us during elections by managing the water pipes,” said one resident.

Extension 5 faces similar challenges, with sewer drainage basins overflowing due to blocked pipes. Residents say they are being denied the opportunity to voice their concerns despite paying municipal taxes.

Melikhaya Manyathi said the community has suffered while waiting for the municipality to repair the road. “I have been here for 10 years and we have been facing water issues like this for many years, yet no one is taking action,” he said.

Residents report cracked walls in their houses, leaking old pipes, and poor infrastructure. They continue to receive water bills even as water runs in front of their homes. “This negatively impacts us and our kids, whom we have to take to school under such dreadful scenes,” said Manyathi.

Residents’ demands

Residents are calling on the municipality to install new tar roads or pavements and add more water drainage systems. “We have been patient with water unavailability for a long time. Now it seems unfair to still wait for the municipality to do something,” one resident said.

According to residents, Mayor Yandiswa Vara and Mabhuti Mtutuzeli Matyumza have called meetings at Kutliso Daniels Secondary School in Joza to discuss the water leaks, but promises made have not been fulfilled. The water floods continue to damage roads, leaving potholes throughout Extension 4.

Jezi acknowledged receiving the complaints and said he has reported the issue to the municipality for investigation. “As a ward councillor, my duty is to spread the complaints to those above me to ensure that residents’ complaints are addressed by the committee,” he said.

Jezi said illegal dumping sites often cause blockages in water pipes, and the municipality faces equipment shortages that delay repairs to pipes and drainage systems.