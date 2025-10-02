Makana Municipality responds to MCF allegations

By Luvuyo Mjekula

At a Makana Citizens Front (MCF) press briefing at the Graham Hotel on Monday, a myriad allegations were made against leaders of Makana Municipality.

In the pursuance of honest, fair and unbiassed reporting, Grocott’s Mail afforded the municipality an opportunity to respond to the allegations.

This is what Makana Municipality Council Speaker, Mtutuzeli Matyumza, had to say in response.

Speaker’s response

Responding to Cllr Mxube as the Speaker of this Council, I must remind all members that the integrity of the council chamber rests on adherence to the rules of order and respect for established protocols. While robust political debate is both expected and welcomed in a democratic institution, it becomes unacceptable when such debate descends into conduct that undermines the authority of Council or seeks to advance partisan interests at the expense of procedure and governance.

The chamber is not a platform for political grandstanding but a forum for service delivery, accountability, and the collective advancement of our communities. The rules of order exist to ensure fairness, balance, and respect for all voices—whether in government or opposition.

I therefore call on members of the ANC and MCF to conduct themselves within the framework of Council rules. Political differences must be expressed with discipline and respect for protocol. Failure to do so does not only discredit the Council but also erodes public trust in our democratic institutions. In Council meetings I have always emphasised that point as the Speaker of the Council

I always allow the Council to proceed in the spirit of constructive engagement, guided by the mandate we collectively hold to serve our people.

I must again bring clarity on the handling of matters currently under investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).

Firstly, it must be understood that these investigative bodies derive their authority from national legislation, namely the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996 and the South African Police Service Act 68 of 1995 respectively. Their mandates are independent, legal in nature, and constitutionally protected. Once a matter is seized by these institutions, Council as an organ of state is obliged to fully cooperate, provide all necessary support, and refrain from any conduct that could prejudice or undermine such investigations.

It is therefore improper, and indeed unacceptable, for MCF or an individual councillor to use ongoing investigations as a platform for partisan grandstanding, political point-scoring, or attempts at relevance. Such behaviour undermines due process, disrespects lawful institutions, and risks eroding public confidence in the impartiality of both the investigations and Makana Council.

Council’s responsibility is clear: we must create an enabling environment for these bodies to execute their constitutional and statutory duties without fear, favour, or interference. Our role is not to politicise but to facilitate accountability by ensuring compliance, transparency, and respect for the rule of law.

As Speaker, I remind all councillors that where members persist in using investigative processes for political theatre, this constitutes not only a breach of Council protocol but also a violation of the principle of separation of powers. I will not hesitate to invoke the Standing Rules of Order to protect the integrity of this Council chamber from being compromised.

Let it be placed on record: leadership of Makana Council support all investigations by the SIU and Hawks. These matters are not for partisan contestation but for lawful adjudication. Councillors are cautioned against attempts to politicise such processes, as this chamber is a forum for governance and service delivery, not a stage for undermining lawful institutions.

Council wishes to place it on record that fruitless and wasteful expenditure, as defined in section 1 of the Municipal Finance Management Act, 2003 (Act No. 56 of 2003) (“MFMA”), is expressly prohibited. The MFMA, together with the Council’s Standing Rules and Orders, prescribes the appropriate structures, processes and levels of authority through which any expenditure must be considered, authorised and implemented. Including other oversight committees such as Audit Committee.

Where any member acts outside of such prescribed structures and uses political games, their conduct will be deemed irregular, unlawful, and a direct breach of the fiduciary duties owed to the municipality.

Council cannot, and will not, legitimise actions undertaken outside of its duly constituted structures, as MCF suggests and is doing so which undermines governance, financial prudence, and accountability. Moreover, such conduct shall be referred to the Municipal Public Accounts Committee (MPAC) and other relevant oversight mechanisms, and may result in disciplinary, financial recovery, or legal proceedings against the member concerned, and Cllr Mxube is a member of those committees.

The Council recognises that in terms of the law and the Rules of Order, any Councillor has the right to table a motion, including one of no confidence. However, that right must be exercised in a manner that upholds the integrity of the institution and not in pursuit of narrow political grandstanding.

A motion of no confidence must be motivated by substantive grounds, supported by clear evidence, and not by unfounded political rhetoric intended to destabilise governance, not by political grandstanding and opportunistic elements that are derived from the funders of MCF. And if it meets all the requirements, it will be processed .

On the settlement for the pump, there is no Councillor or individual that can go against the Council resolution, we will encourage them once more to continue looking for fresh ideas as a party, as this tendency of the MCF of suffering from reality of community makes them not only to be sore losers but to lose relevance.

Auditor General is an independent body, and they welcome anyone, including the so-called civil organisations that are fronting like MCF and we wish them well.

We have no knowledge of any criminal case against leadership of Makana except the picture we saw on Facebook of some Councillors of MCF as the Municipality.