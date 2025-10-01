Tourism benefits everyone

Grocott’s Mail, in partnership with Makana Tourism, spoke to various stakeholders in the tourism industry to gather their insights and help educate the public on the importance of this sector. In an attempt to shed some light on Tourism: what it is, why it matters, and how we can all play a role in growing this vital part of our economy, Maleruo Leponesa reports.

Ilan Weyner from Heritage Storytelling Tours shared a straightforward definition he found online:

“Tourism is the activity of visitors taking a trip to the main destination.”

However, as the conversations reveal, tourism extends far beyond that; it connects people, creates opportunities, and breathes life into communities.

Tourism brings a number of positive effects that ripple across communities and economies.

Economic Benefits

Tourism stimulates local economies through visitor spending on flights, hotels, restaurants, and shopping, which directly supports small businesses. It creates diverse employment opportunities across multiple sectors, including hospitality, tour guiding, transportation, and local crafts. Additionally, the need for quality tourism infrastructure—such as roads, railways, signage, and well-maintained public spaces—drives development that benefits both visitors and residents alike.

Social and Cultural Benefits

Beyond economics, tourism fosters meaningful cultural exchange by exposing visitors to local traditions, languages, cuisine, and customs. This interaction enriches both travelers and host communities, deepening appreciation for cultural diversity and promoting mutual understanding. The industry also empowers local artisans and entrepreneurs by providing a platform to showcase their work, resulting in vibrant markets filled with unique crafts and authentic experiences. This keeps money circulating within the community while enhancing the overall visitor experience.

Professor Matseliso Mohapeloa, Director, Business Centre for Entrepreneurship and Rapid Incubation (Rhodes CFERI) says, “Doing what you enjoy and understanding that you should do it best and get money out of it, is key. You should make your own mark, but must be known globally.”

Prof Mohapeloa shared these words at a recent training session hosted at Rhodes University, where 50 participants were trained in personal and business values. She spoke passionately about how understanding tourism can help entrepreneurs grow beyond local boundaries.

She gave an example of a local business owner who learned sewing from her grandmother and is now internationally recognised. Her message to trainees was clear: think beyond the local market and put your passion to work.

The more we understand tourism, the better we can become agents of change, helping to grow both the local and international economy.

Unathi Sonwabile Henama, a Tourism Lecturer at Walter Sisulu University, explained an important challenge: “There’s still a lack of understanding among many people. Some business owners argue they don’t want to invest in tourism because they don’t see themselves as part of the tourism system.”

But, he asked : can anyone in Makhanda really succeed in business without realising they are part of the tourist experience?

The tourism ecosystem extends to:

Dry-cleaners who benefit during peak tourist seasons,

Local butcheries that supply meat for game lodge events,

Transport providers, event planners, crafters, and more.

“The impact of tourism can be direct, indirect, and induced,” Henama said. “Even if you don’t call yourself a tourism business, you’re still likely benefiting from its presence.”

Tourism is not just about visitors; it’s about us. Our skills, our stories, our services. It brings income, builds connections, and opens up doors ; globally and locally. The more we understand our place within it, the more we can thrive as individuals, as businesses, and as a community.