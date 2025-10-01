Annual celebration of artistic excellence

By Benevolence Mazhinji

The atmosphere at Johan Carinus Art Centre was charged with pride and anticipation at its annual exhibition and prize-giving ceremony recently. This event, which showcases the artistic excellence of learners from Makhanda schools who study art at Carinus, brings together the year’s most accomplished work in painting, drawing, sculpture, ceramics and design.

Circuit manager at the Department of Education in the Makhanda district, Dr Xolani Mayana, opened the ceremony with a reminder that art is necessary for the progression of our society, and that it cannot be separated from the broader question of what education is meant to achieve. He emphasised that in a country facing inequality, economic frustration and uncertainty, schools can use art classes to shape learners into thoughtful, creative thinkers and problem solvers.

This year’s exhibition included work by artists at Victoria Girls’ High School (VGHS), Victoria Primary, Ntsika, Nombulelo, Fikizolo, Graeme College and Hoërskool P.J. Olivier. Selection for the exhibition is rigorous, ensuring that the works on display represent a high standard of artistic achievement. To be considered for the showcase, students must meet a demanding set of requirements based on their grades.

For learners from grades 4 to7, only the top three pieces per project or those scoring above 90% were considered. Grade 8 and 9 learners required 80% or higher, while senior learners in Grade 10 to 12 exhibited works across five specialist disciplines, from painting, sculpture, ceramics, textiles, and printmaking that achieved at least 70%.

Among the evening’s highlights was VGHS learner, Fazila Hilpert, a grade 12 student specialising in ceramic design. Her work earned a gold award for ceramics and a silver award for a tonal drawing of a tea set. Her second-term pot was also recognised as the best grade 12 ceramic piece on show.

Walking through the exhibition, I was mesmerised by the range of talent on display, particularly the three-part bridge painting by Hannah Terblanche. Its complexity and cohesion make demonstrate the artist’s dedication.

The younger students also made a significant impact, particularly the grade 9 learners with their Sustainable Fashion Show Project. This innovative project required students to work in collaborative groups to design and model garments made from recycled materials. The dress by designers Tshepo Mkwanazi, Emihle Matyholweni, Leah Olifant and Lukhangele Malgas served as a prime example of the project’s success.

The 2025 Carinus Art Exhibition was, in the words of former Carinus learner Julius De Klerk, “a splendid example of the importance of creating art. It showcased the healthy role it plays in our daily lives, as well as the sense of achievement and pride it can give us,” he said.