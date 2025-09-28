Sakhuluntu celebrates amidst challenges

By Unathi Sandi

The Extension 9 community hall came alive with energy as a diverse range of artistic expressions—such as dance, music, drama, and marimba, among others—invaded it last week. Taking place on Heritage Day, the Sakhuluntu Heritage Day Youth Festival presented those in attendance with an outstanding and enduring appreciation for the arts, carried by the youth of the Sakhuluntu Cultural Group, which continues to cultivate a significant part of the cultural and artistic identity of the Extension 9 community.

Attended by around 100 community members, both young and old, the festival was designed not only to celebrate the community’s cultural roots, as is typically done on Heritage Day, but also to spotlight the talents of those at the heart of the community—the youth. It served as a platform for young people to showcase their artistic abilities, whether in music, dance, or drama, and to take pride in their heritage. The event emphasised the importance of youth engagement in preserving and reimagining cultural traditions, ensuring that the next generation plays an active role in shaping the community’s future.

The festivities of the day started on a very high note with a sensational performance from the Sakhuluntu Cultural Group, which mesmerised the audience with their energy, stage presence, and colourful traditional wear. This performance definitely set the bar for the rest of the day, paving the way for the other performances scheduled to take place, including some from community members who are not part of the group. The energy was electric as each act brought something new, making the atmosphere unforgettable.

“I am very proud of my team. They performed very well, bayiqala kakuhle ne-show yethu. They listen to me and respect me, even though I am about their height,” said 18-year-old Sivuziwe Gule, the group leader of the Sakhuluntu Cultural Group. “Even though we would have loved to do something better than this, we are glad for what we have”.

A community member in attendance, Mandisa Mnyamana, spoke to Grocott’s Mail and reflected on the significance of such gatherings in the fight for the preservation of heritage and culture. “I think it is important that young kids are part of Heritage Day celebrations so that they don’t forget who they are, where they come from, and where they are going in life”.

Despite facing significant challenges, including a pressing need for financial support, the Sakhuluntu Cultural Group successfully brought the event to life. The festival was made possible through the unwavering determination and dedication of the group’s members and leaders, who worked tirelessly to ensure its success.

Speaking to Grocotts, Vuyo Booi, the founder of the group, expressed how both happy and not completely satisfied about the turnout of the festival. “I am proud of the members of Sakhuluntu because they did this on their own without any help, and they did an amazing job. That speaks to how committed they are to their own development, as this is a youth festival”, Booi says. “However, even though we had some people in attendance, I believe the festival could have done better in terms of the turnout, with more publicity and marketing. I also held back in that regard as I was still in between, uncertain whether the festival is really going to take place this year, following last year’s disappointment”.

Booi says that Sakhuluntu continues to seek support from the public and stakeholders to help keep children off the streets and provide them with the sense of direction, belonging, and positive alternatives they desperately need.