Parading with pride

By Claire Kelly

The Pride March was the highlight of Rhodes University’s Pride Week, held from 12–22 September, where students and staff came together to celebrate with the wider Makhanda community. For the past three years, Pride Week has been an important tradition at Rhodes, rooted in two of the University’s core values: diversity and respect. It is a time to recognise and affirm queer identities, to create spaces of solidarity, and to remind one another that every person’s dignity deserves to be seen and honoured.

Through Pride, we share strategies for resilience and thriving, promoting wellbeing and building supportive networks. It is also a space for healing, where differences across age, class, race, and gender identity are bridged through empathy and connection. Pride is a celebration; a chance to experience joy, creativity, and belonging, affirming that queer presence enriches and transforms our community. Photos: Chalotte Mokonyane and Steven Lang