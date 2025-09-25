Makhanda  boxing coach flies flag abroad

By Chris Totobela

Top local boxing coach and trainer Luyanda “Tyson” Dibela has just returned from a valuable trip to Russia.

Dibela was part of a coaching team that travelled to Namibia for the Zone 5 Boxing Championships where they performed excellently.

“We took 10 boxers to Namibia and only five took to the ring due to weight complications and two of our boxers did very well,” Dibela said.

He added that Sarah Baartman’s Ayabonga Meko and Oyisa Wanga from the Nelson Mandela Metro Municipality won gold medals in their different weight divisions.

After the sterling performance at the championships, the Star 1 accredited coach travelled to Russia with the South African team where they competed against other countries and managed to hold their own against well-established and experienced countries.

Dibela described how difficult it was for his boxers in the world championships in Russia. He said Ayabonga Meko first came up against a Cuban boxer that he defeated to set up a tough clash against a boxer from Azerbaijan in the next round. He then beat a Mongolian opponent to set up a final clash against a Russian boxer that he outboxed to claim the title.

Meanwhile, Oyisa Wanga beat his opponent from Azerbaijan in his first bout before coming unstuck against a tough Russian boxer that stopped his progress.

Meko came back as a world champion, bringing home to the Sarah Baartman district a world title belt.

Dibela told Grocott’s Mail about the valuable lessons he gained. “I have managed to learn a few things that I think might help improve my coaching techniques. I have seen how serious other boxers and managers from other parts of the world take their boxing and I have also learned how important listening is in boxing.”

He could not wait to share all the information with local boxers and hopefully improve their skills and movement in the ring.

Dibela, however, pointed out that local boxers do not lag far behind their world counterparts, notwithstanding the need improve on discipline and awareness in the ring. As for skill, they fare even better.

He urged local boxers to put in a lot of hard work in order to reach the level of their counterparts abroad.

Dibela is a Makabo, Sababo and Sanabo accredited coach, trainer and manager who used to be a very talented boxer in his heyday. He packed a strong punch that earned him his ring name, Tyson.

He has put Makhanda on the world map and deserves to be applauded for his efforts to develop his community through sport.