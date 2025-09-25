Empolweni residents turn to Grocott’s Mail

The residents of Empolweni Squatter Camp have written to the Makana Municipality seeking a meeting to resolve their land concerns. However, since delivering the letter dated 11 September 2025, they say they have been left in the lurch. “[The municipal leaders] received the letter. They just decided not to respond.” The residents have since turned to Grocott’s Mail.

The letter reads:

Dear Mr Kate, Mr Matyumza and Ms Vara.

We, the delegates of the residents, are writing to request a meeting with you to discuss the pressing land issue affecting our community. As representatives of the municipality, we believe it is essential to engage in constructive dialogue to find a suitable resolution that benefits the citizens.

Purpose of the Meeting

The purpose of the meeting is to:

1. Discuss the current land issue and its impact on the community.

2. Explore possible solutions and negotiate a mutually beneficial agreement.

3. Find a way forward that addresses the concerns of all stakeholders.

We kindly request a meeting at your earliest convenience. We are available to meet at a time and date that suits your schedule. We propose that the meeting take place at the Makana Municipality offices or a mutually agreed-upon venue.

Expected Outcomes

We hope that through this meeting, we can:

1. Establish a clear understanding of the land issue and its complexities.

2. Identify potential solutions that benefit the community.

3. Develop a plan for implementation and progress monitoring.

We believe that through open and honest communication, we can work together to find a solution that benefits the citizens of Makana. We look forward to hearing from you soon and discussing the details further.

Contact Person : Ms Buwa 067 357 9860 / Mr Cangweni 061 494 9065

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Sincerely,

Mpolweni Residents