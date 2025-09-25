Empolweni residents turn to Grocott’s Mail

The residents of Empolweni Squatter Camp have written to the Makana Municipality seeking a meeting to resolve their land concerns. However, since delivering the letter dated 11 September 2025, they say they have been left in the lurch. “[The municipal leaders] received the letter. They just decided not to respond.” The residents have since turned to Grocott’s Mail.
The letter reads:
Dear Mr Kate, Mr Matyumza and Ms Vara.
We, the delegates of the residents, are writing to request a meeting with you to discuss the pressing land issue affecting our community. As representatives of the municipality, we believe it is essential to engage in constructive dialogue to find a suitable resolution that benefits the citizens.
Purpose of the Meeting
The purpose of the meeting is to:
1. Discuss the current land issue and its impact on the community.
2. Explore possible solutions and negotiate a mutually beneficial agreement.
3. Find a way forward that addresses the concerns of all stakeholders.
We kindly request a meeting at your earliest convenience. We are available to meet at a time and date that suits your schedule. We propose that the meeting take place at the Makana Municipality offices or a mutually agreed-upon venue.
Expected Outcomes
We hope that through this meeting, we can:
1. Establish a clear understanding of the land issue and its complexities.
2. Identify potential solutions that benefit the community.
3. Develop a plan for implementation and progress monitoring.
We believe that through open and honest communication, we can work together to find a solution that benefits the citizens of Makana. We look forward to hearing from you soon and discussing the details further.
Contact Person : Ms Buwa 067 357 9860 / Mr Cangweni 061 494 9065
Thank you for your time and consideration.
Sincerely,
Mpolweni Residents