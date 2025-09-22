Pedalling for hope: local cyclist pushes limits

By Asemahle Vumsindo

Makhanda local Anrico Quiens is gearing up for a 1 000km cycling challenge to raise awareness about mental health and cancer, inspired by his own struggles and those of his loved ones.

The 238km he is preparing for is part of his training plan, which has seen him steadily increase his distances over the past weeks, from 40km, to 150km, and now to over 200km. His planned route will take him from Makhanda to Fort Beaufort, then to Adelaide, back to Fort Beaufort, and finally returning to Makhanda.

Quiens said the initiative comes from a deeply personal place. “I just wanted to make people aware that you can achieve anything even if you are suffering from mental health,” he explained. “I have friends and family who are battling mental health and cancer, and i wanted to do something meaningful to help.”

Through his rides, Quiens is raising funds for local soup kitchens and charities. He said the long distances test his physical endurance, but his true motivation is the mental strength it takes to keep pushing forward. “I love helping people. This is my way of showing that mental strength can carry you through difficult times,” he said.

Quiens added that sponsors and individuals who would like to contribute to this cause should contact him directly at 083 673 8283.