SEK Mqhayi celebrations for a week

By Mbali Tanana

Legendary isiXhosa writer, poet and custodian of culture Samuel Edward Krune Mqhayi will be celebrated next week by Rhodes University’s African Languages department, in commemoration of Heritage Day in partnership with Grocott’s Mail.

Mqhayi, who is known for the seven isiXhosa stanzas he contributed to the South African national anthem, Nkosi Sikeleli Afrika, among other great works, was born on 1 December 1875 and died on 29 July 1945.

Head of the African Languages Department Prof Linda Kwatsha said the department has been firm in celebrating the life and works of Mqhayi annually on 29 July, the anniversary of his passing, but has decided to incorporate the celebration into Heritage Month and include other linguists.

“He was widely known as the father of isiXhosa poetry. His contributions in standardising isiXhosa grammar and preserving the language remain unmatched to this day. His legacy endures not only in his literary works but also in the values and foresight they continue to inspire.

“The first commemoration of SEK Mqhayi Day began in a 2014 first-year isiXhosa class hosted by the late Dr Mhlobo Jadezweni. Jadezweni read his works, performed poems and reflected on SEK influence. What started as a modest classroom gathering has since grown into a formal annual event that is now in its 11th year,” Kwatsha said.

“Themes chosen for SEK Mqhayi Day are carefully linked to contemporary issues and debates. This thematic approach is intentional, as it recognises that many of the concerns Mqhayi raised in his writings, such as cultural preservation, identity, morality, social justice, and the impact of colonialism continue to resonate in today’s world.

“By engaging with present-day issues through the lens of his work, the event illustrates how his prophetic insights remain vital and how his legacy speaks powerfully to ongoing struggles and aspirations. This ensures that Mqhayi is not only celebrated as a historical figure, but as a visionary whose words carry living relevance.”

From Monday next week the celebrations will start with a lecture on the history and dynamics of traditional music in modern society followed by a round table discussion hosted by Grocott’s Mail with African languages alumni and the Deputy Minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli who will conclude the evening with a public lecture at General Lecture Theatre at 6.30pm.

Other activities throughout the week: a drama-in action performance of “Ityala lamawele” (Tuesday); the Mqhayi Day Celebration (Wednesday) and the African Languages Academic Excellence Awards on Thursday where Dr Xolisa Tshongolo member of the Amazwi South African Museum of Literature and isiXhosa Analyst at Umhlobo Wenene will be the guest speaker.