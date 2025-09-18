Professionals talk careers to get children thinking about their futures

By Siyanda Zinyanga

Aspire Psycho-Social and Educational Support Services hosted a career day at Tantyi Primary School, giving Grade 7 learners a rare opportunity to meet professionals from different fields and learn about future career paths. The event aimed to inspire children, especially those from vulnerable backgrounds, to dream big, stay disciplined, and prepare for life beyond school.

One of the most moving messages came from Vuyokazi Sam, station commander of Makhanda Fire Brigade, who shared her journey of resilience. She grew up in a violent home, yet refused to let her circumstances define her future. In 2002, she became the first female firefighter in Makhanda. “You can all make it in life, even if not on the time frame that you planned it for.

“It is important for young people to understand early about the careers they are passionate about and start learning more about them before going to university,” Nonkululeko Nojoko, a lawyer who studied at the University of the Witwatersrand said.

Other speakers included a journalist, office administrator, social worker, agricultural expert, sportsperson, librarian, and a nurse, who all emphasised the importance of education and discipline. The nursing representative explained the many branches of nursing available.

The day left a strong impression on the learners. Ovayo Motiwone, a Grade 7 learner, said he learned that respect and discipline are the foundation for success. “Be respectful and disciplined and life will take you anywhere you would like to go,” he told Grocott’s Mail. Inspired by the event, Ovayo said his dream is to become a lawyer so that he can help people with their cases in court.

Aspire was founded in 2018 by Zimasa Burns-Ncamashe. Its mission is to uplift vulnerable children through education and psycho-social support. Since its launch, Aspire has run programs ranging from uniform and underwear drives to chess, singing, laundry services, and food support.

“There are boys who need role models in their lives. Children are the future of Makhanda, and they need to be cared for if we want to build a bright future for them,” Burns-Ncamashe explained. Zimi Jacob, an assistant teacher who joined in 2021, said the program has helped him grow and prepare for the future. Olwethu Bosman, another assistant teacher, joined in 2023 and now supports learners with homework and projects. “Working with children is challenging, but it requires understanding. I’ve developed self-management skills, gained confidence and independence,” Bosman said.

Aspire hopes to expand by gaining more funding to open additional branches reaching more children in need. The vision is to continue hosting career days and other support programs so that every child can access opportunities that might otherwise feel out of reach.