Mentoring our future fathers

By Olwethu Kota, Makhanda Children’s Rights Coalition coordinator

The Makhanda Children’s Rights Coalition (MCRC) recently hosted Fathers Matter Too, an event which brought together schools, organisations and families to highlight the vital role of fathers in children’s lives.

The gathering provided a space for dialogue, learning, and reflection on how positive fatherhood strengthens not only children but entire communities.

A standout moment of the day was a drama performance by children from Eluxolweni CYCC, exploring the impact of bullying and abuse at school. The drama illustrated how frustration stemming from parental conflicts and rigid ideas of masculinity can lead children to act out aggressively. Their moving performance demonstrated how bullying affects learners both in the classroom and at home, influencing confidence, relationships, and emotional wellbeing. The presentation underscored the importance of strong family support systems, with fathers and caregivers playing a central role in helping children cope.

Learners from Andrew Moyake School of Excellence also contributed, presenting material on mental health and support which highlighted the emotional challenges fathers and families face and which emphasised the need for accessible psychosocial services. Their insights reinforced the connection between mental wellbeing and parenting, showing how support at home leads to stronger, more stable communities.

Key highlight

A key highlight was the address by Pinkie Sobahle, formerly with the Commission for Gender Equality. She challenged traditional stereotypes around fatherhood, urging fathers to embrace not only the role of provider but also that of nurturer and protector. Sobahle stressed that gender equality must be central in parenting, as shared responsibilities at home foster healthier families and break cycles of neglect, abuse, and inequality.

Reflecting on the event, Olwethu Kota, MCRC coordinator, said: “When fathers are present and engaged, children feel loved, supported, and protected. Fathers matter because their involvement brings balance to the home and strengthens communities. Positive fatherhood is a shared responsibility that benefits us all.”

Fathers Matter Too was supported by local schools, Jabez Aids Centre, the Department of Social Development, Khulumani Support Group, and the Makana Municipality (HIV and AIDS Desk). The event concluded with a renewed commitment to supporting fathers on their journey of active parenting and creating spaces where families can thrive.

Message from Makhanda

Fathers matter too. Not just in their homes, but in building stronger, healthier communities for all.