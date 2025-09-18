Letter to the Makana municipal manager

Dear Mr Kate

I am writing to bring to your attention a pressing concern that I have witnessed regarding municipal employees in the Roads and Stormwater section. On the 27 August 2025 at about 8am I saw about eight municipal employees around Noluthando Hall. I did nothing as I thought maybe they were waiting for their transport. On the 28 August 2025 at about 10am I saw the same employees seated in the Noluthando Hall yard playing dominos. I then approached them so as to ascertain the reason why they were not at work; I could see that all were not wearing municipal gear.

They indicated that for the past two years this has been their situation. In the past they used to report at the depot and sat doing nothing, but recently due to the breakdown of their truck, they are now reporting at Noluthando Hall, and others at BB Zondani Hall, as there is no transport to take them up to the depot.

So basically, about 28 employees have been reporting for work and paid every month but are not doing the actual work. They have also confirmed that the MMC, Director and the Manager are all aware of the situation:

1. A lack of personal protective equipment