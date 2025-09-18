Letter to the Makana municipal manager

2. An absence of tools
3. No vehicle
As the Democratic Alliance in Makana Municipality we are deeply concerned that this situation has been allowed to continue for an extended period and it is having a detrimental impact on the community of Makhanda. The lack of effective road maintenance and stormwater management can lead to various issues, including safety hazards, infrastructure damage, and decreased quality of life for residents.
The financial impact of municipal employees reporting to work without performing their duties due to lack of tools and protective clothing can be substantial. This situation may lead to irregular, or fruitless and wasteful expenditure and a loss of public trust.
The Local Government: Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) 56 of 2003, requires the following:
- Sound financial management
- Prohibits irregular expenditure
- Imposes criminal liability
In cases where municipal officials fail to perform their duties due to lack of resources or support it may be considered a failure of financial management and potentially a breach of the MFMA. The municipality’s accounting officer and other officials may be held accountable for such failures.
As the DA we urge you to take immediate action to address these concerns and ensure that the necessary resources are provided to enable employees to perform their duties effectively. This includes providing PPE, tools and vehicles to facilitate their work.
The DA would appreciate it if you could provide us with an update on the steps you plan to take to address this matter within the next 14 working days. This is an administrative matter that needs you MM to action urgently, it cannot continue like this.
Thanking you for your attention to this pressing concern.
Cllr Luvuyo Sizani, DA Caucus Leader