Honouring Biko

The Black Power Station commemorated Steve Biko’s death by hosting an event to honour his legacy on the anniversary of his murder, 12 September 2025. Under the theme of “Biko for Arts Education”, the event treated patrons to book readings from the seminal works of Biko and American author bell hooks. A moving dance performance by The B-FABBS, and a sincere acoustic performance by local artist Ekrhad Miyoda, wrapped up the memorial event. Siphesesihle Mbikwana, Buhle Malgas, Millicent Sibanda, Munei Mbedzi (from left to right). Photo: Mahlatse Mokgope