Councillors vote for R2.2m to secure the awol pump

By Asemahle Vumsindo and Luvuyo Mjekula

The Makana Council has approved the payment of R2.2 million from its own funds to Donnlee Pump Tech for the supply and commissioning of a pump set for the Howieson’s Poort Pump Station. This after years of delays and alleged failures by the original contractor, Manco Business Enterprise.

Manco was awarded the contract in June 2022 for R4.9 million to supply and install the pump set. Shortly after its appointment, the municipality irregularly paid R2.6 million upfront before any work had been completed. The official responsible for authorising the payment was later dismissed following disciplinary proceedings.

Despite repeated engagements, Manco failed to deliver on the project within agreed timelines. A new service level agreement signed in August 2023 required that the pump set be in place by October that year, but the contractor missed further deadlines, leaving the pump station upgrade incomplete.

Faced with mounting pressure from the community, the municipality sought legal advice. It was agreed that while Makana had grounds to pursue recovery of funds, the immediate need to secure the pump set outweighed lengthy litigation. So the municipality entered into a cession agreement with Manco and Donnlee, the pump manufacturer.

Under the agreement, Donnlee will provide the pump motor and commissioning for R2.2 million. Manco had only paid Donnlee R1.7 million, which covered part of the equipment, but several items remain outstanding including the liquid starter, actuator valve, installation, and a two-year maintenance warranty. The Water Section and Supply Chain units will develop a plan to address these gaps.

The pump station project was initially funded by the Water Services Infrastructure Grant (WSIG) for 2021/2022, but due to Manco’s poor performance and the resulting delays, Makana missed the spending deadline. WSIG subsequently retracted the remaining funds, forcing the municipality to use its own budget to complete the project.

At a special council meeting on Wednesday, the Makana Council voted for the approval of the R2.2 million payment to Donnlee Pump Tech, clearing the way for the delivery and commissioning of the long-delayed pump set at the Howiesons Poort Pump Station.

The approval was met with resistance from the Makana Citizens Front (MCF), with party leader Lungile Mxube calling for emergency procurement instead. “We do not support cessionary procurement. [The matter] must go back to the administration to get emergency procurement,” Mxube stated.

However, the MCF’s challenge fell by the wayside after a vote that saw 16 councillors vote in favour, and only four voting against while one DA councillor opted to abstain. The council was in unison on the urgent need to get the water pump to Howiesons Poort.

EFF PR councillor Mzamo Booysen said it was “disappointing and heartbreaking” that it had taken so long to resolve the pump saga. “Our people desperately need water. Who is not performing his or her duties to ensure that Makana people get water.”

Council Speaker Mabhuti Matyumza agreed: “The community of Makana needs the pump.” Matyumza said he had convened the special meeting to “put out a clean narrative” because the municipality had beeen criticised for its handling of the matter. “Some people within the municipality are portrayed as corrupt. We want to prove that there is nothing we are hiding.”

ANC councillor Andile Hoyi said there has been “a lot of noise” about the missing pump with some in the council misleading the public. “It was embarrassing to have the MCF open a case,” said Hoyi.

In July the MCF laid fraud and corruption charges against senior leaders in the Makana Municipality. SAPS spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said the case docket had been transferred to the Commercial Crimes Intelligence Unit in Gqeberha for investigation and was with the National Prosecuting Authority for a decision.

In a sworn affidavit Mxube claimed that the payment of millions of taxpayers’ money to Manco Business Enterprise in July 2022 was irregular and unlawful and amounted to fraud and corruption.

He argued that the municipality should have followed up and recovered the R2.6m. Hoyi lashed out at the MCF. “We need to deal with liars who want to garner votes.” Mxube hit back, asserting that every South African has the right to open a criminal case. “We must not be blackmailed. We are following the law, we are on the side of the law.”

Matyumza had to intervene and stop the heated exchange between the two councillors. It is not clear yet when the money will be paid and when the pump will make its way to Makana.