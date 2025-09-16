Whiza ‘the best’ in his football playing days

By Chris Totobela

To mark Heritage Month, a legendary goalkeeper delves deep into the controversial yet inspiring history of football in Makhanda – as far back as the 1970s.

Described by many as the best goalkeeper Makhanda has ever produced, Mbulelo “Whiza” Yose was certainly instrumental in the formation of the well-known Fraser Chiefs Football Club.

Yose started playing football at the age of 13 in 1975. He joined the U18, which was used as “a disguise for political activities”.

“The apartheid regime did not want to see three or more people walking or sitting together at that time. Meetings for U18 football were used for political purposes and the apartheid policemen used to kick the door and storm in, only to find a football meeting minutes book on the table, not knowing what was hidden underneath that minutes book. We used sport to fight against atrocities of apartheid.”

The team was formed by Phila Nkayi, Sipho Billy, Jonny Meintjies and Humphrey Nojoko and it played a huge role in the struggle for freedom.

Unfortunately, Yose was part of the breakaway group that went on to form Fraser Chiefs and Bigboy Vena played a crucial role in getting their first maroon and gold playing kit as his uncle was a store manager at the then Fraser Furniture Store.

Yose remembers how difficult it was to play against Early Birds, XI Attackers, Young Tigers, United Royals and Golden Stars. He also recalls how Fraser Chiefs changed its name to Juventus.

“Most of the senior members of Fraser Chiefs left town to seek employment and study elsewhere and we decided with the likes of Mchithakali “Principal” Gqabothi, Edward Daile, Vukile “Juluka” Magopeni and the late gigantic Joe Maphaphu to change the name to Juventus FC and also change the colours to maroon and white. We had many players who liked the Italian-based Serie A outfit Juventus then and I think that is what influenced the name.”

Yose was the best goalkeeper in his heyday and commanded a lot of respect not only from his teammates, but from opponents as well.

United Royals’ former centre back and current Black Stars’ chairman Andile “Ace” Mpulani says Yose is the greatest of all time. “Whiza was the best during our time and I’m yet to see a goalkeeper that is as good as he was. It was not easy to score against him and he was the pillar of Juventus’ defence.”

Yose shared with Grocott’s Mail some of the great names he played with and against during his time. “I played against very good players like Benjamin “Magebhula” Keep who packed a powerful shot, the real legs of thunder; Mthuthuzeli “Shakes” Nxelewa, a very skilful player who could single-handedly tear any team apart; Thiza “Totido” Matiso – what a player? He was a marvel to watch.

“I was honoured to have teammates like Vukile “Juluka” Magopeni, a very tough and intelligent centre back; Zanethemba “Greaves” Matomana, a brilliant utility footballer; Buki “Khabhathi” Gqabothi, who was my reserve goalkeeper.”

Yose finally hung up his boots after an illustrious career. “I loved football with all my heart and hanging up my boots was not easy, it was very emotional for me to walk away from something that I loved so much, something that made me who I am today. My father liked rugby so much and I was then forced to play rugby as well even though my heart was with football and this was too much pressure for me, but I enjoyed my playing days a lot.”

He also shared a Heritage Month message. “This is an important month for us Africans to learn more about our roots. Young people need to play sport, focus on education as these will help teach them discipline and the church will do the rest. Drowning themselves in alcohol won’t help them. In Makhanda we are faced with a huge challenge of unemployment, drugs and alcohol abuse and our people are dying young.”