Sharing stories of suicide in ways that soothe

By Sinesipho Geca

The Meqoqo Playback Theatre Collective collaborated with the Rhodes University Counselling Centre this week to mark Suicide Prevention Month with a performance that invited students to share their personal stories of suicide.

A number of students are in conflict with their inner selves, bearing untold stories in a cycle of depression, anxiety or attempted suicide. Which is why psychologist Catherine Parkinson, a member of the Rhodes University Counselling Centre, worked with Meqoqo to share her message with students and survivors. “People get nervous and most of them think about suicide. That is why we want to make people aware through collective stories,” she said.

Transformation representatives from Rhodes residences were of great assistance in helping reveal the shared narrative of suicide. Using a mode of theatre called playback, Meqogo members improvised their performances based on the real-life stories of audience members. This method not only raises awareness of the topic being staged, it allows audiences to recognise themselves and to feel recognised.

This week, playback by the Meqoqo cast members filled people’s scars with relief as they witnessed collective stories that were relatable.