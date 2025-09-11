‘I don’t need a title behind my name’

By Brianna Msiza

Jayden Brand is already a force to be reckoned with at sixteen. Born and raised in Makhanda, Brand is eager to serve his community and has chosen an unconventional yet effective way to do so. He has been shortlisted in the Mr Black Diamond South Africa 2025 and Mr Teen South Africa 2025 pageants. An epic achievement, especially for someone new to pageants.

Brand’s interest came as a surprise to him because he had never considered being a participant in anything of this sort. Pageant fever only attacked him after he took part in and won Mr and Miss PJ, a modelling show at his school, Hoerskool PJ Olivier. In true go-getter fashion, Brand sought out more pageants after this victory. Some of the few responded to him after he sent messages to multiple pageants on Facebook, and they were selected because of their national status. He went in with no expectations. He says, “I came into this journey expecting nothing, actually, because I didn’t know what I was coming into, because I had no experience with pageantry, as these are my first two pageants, and they are national. It’s my first step, and it’s a very big step.”

His journey as a competitor in national competitions began with Mr Black Diamond South Africa 2025, where involvement with community work was one of the requirements. Brand, already interested in serving the community he grew up in, embraced the task and launched various community engagement initiatives. Among these efforts, he became involved with the SPCA, the Lebone Centre, Rhodes Outreach Programme, and the PJ Olivier outreach portfolio. He has also partnered with Star Bakeries in a collaborative effort to enhance the physical wellness of a local rugby team while fostering community building by providing sandwiches for the team members. Through his participation in both pageants, he hopes to strengthen and expand this community service work. He says, “I think it will raise awareness for all of the projects and charities that I am busy with as a finalist because then I can come back even stronger.”

Brand headed to Johannesburg yesterday as the Mr Teen South Africa sashing ceremony is tomorrow (Saturday).

He will then also head to Queenstown, where the Mr Black Diamond South Africa 2025 finals will be held on the 11th of October 2025.

When asked what he hopes to get from these experiences, Brand says, “I hope to learn how to come out of all of it, how to be a better leader.” His support system is definitely one of his biggest motivators for competing. From his family, who will be involved in the Mr Teen South Africa 2025 challenge, to those who supported him through votes and donations for Mr Black Diamond South Africa.

Whether or not he wins, Brand is keen to continue with the work he has started, “I don’t need a title behind my name [to help my community]” he says.