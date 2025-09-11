Chesley Daniels: a sport legend in his own right

By Chris Totobela

One of Makhanda’s sporting icons, Chesley Daniels, is doing his best to contribute towards the development of sport in the area.

As part of a weekly Heritage Month feature, Grocott’s Mail sat down with Daniels, who has now made a name for himself as a formidable and respected cricket and rugby reporter.

Daniels started playing sport at a tender age of five. “I was young when I started playing different sports like rugby, cricket, athletics and tennis.”

He was already showing signs of a leader when he was chosen as captain of Grahamstown Primary and Eastern Province U13 rugby teams.

His leadership list is endless as he went on to captain Mary Waters and EP U15, EP U18, Mary Waters Firsts, Kingswood Firsts cricket teams but he made a name for himself when he joined Willows cricket team in 1991 and successfully captained them for many years and he is now the most capped and longest serving player.

He played for the EP country districts and EP rural senior side while he was still at school and played until 2017. He also featured for England-based Hetairoi Cricket Club, Free state’s Grootvlei Cricket Club and Free State’s selected amateur side.

In rugby, he featured for Grahamstown Primary, Mary Waters, Kingswood College, Universals, Brumbies, Gqeberha-based Glen Rose and Grahamstown XV.

After many years of playing, he exchanged his rugby boots for the whistle and officiated in his first rugby game in 2003 that involved Mary Waters and Nyaluza U15s and never looked back. He has quite a few games that are highlights of his refereeing career.

“I have recently officiated in the EP Cravenweek U18 tournament where EP took on Border. I also took part in the Midlands Bedford derby between Bedford Crusaders and Bedford Cranes.”

He says he prefers refereeing as compared to playing. “I like being in charge and officiating gives me exactly that. I make sure that there is fairness and I dictate the tempo of the game while making sure that everyone is safe.”

He also admitted that there are challenges in his new career. “As refs we handle confrontations and all types of abuse from players, coaches and spectators.” He also thinks that referees need more protection.

“I think we need more assistance like TMO (third match official) or a TV official that will help us make sure that our decisions are accurate. I think Eprfu and Saru must do more to protect us from abuse and they need to impose harsh sentences to all those that abuse referees.”

He drew inspiration from his uncle and role model, Eldrid “Ali” Daniels, a multi-talented sportsman who excelled in many different sport codes.

Daniels says he enjoys support from his family who always push him to go that extra mile.

He thanked his coaches, teammates and family. “I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all those who helped shape me into the person I am today. Thank you for your valuable contribution in my life and I will forever be grateful to you.”

Daniels has not really disappeared from sports as he is still contributing in administrative roles as Willows’ secretary and public relations officer, cricket board and sports committee chairperson at PJ Olivier, Grahamstown Cricket Board committee member, EP Rural Schools selector, EP Rural Cricket manager and is also an accredited Saru rugby coach.