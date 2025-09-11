Brumbies stun Madibaz in Epru Grand Challenge

By Chesley Daniels

Grahamstown Brumbies pulled one of the biggest upsets this past weekend when they narrowly defeated NMU Madibaz in their second round Score Epru Grand Challenge Top 12 encounter played at the Miki Yili Stadium in Makhanda.

St Marks Alicedale also recorded an impressive 32-26 away bonus-point win over Windvogel United in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Brumbies vs NMU Madibaz

The Brumbies are back to winning ways in the Grand Challenge Top 12 after an intense narrow win against the powerhouse students in front of a large crowd at the Miki Yili Stadium. Their win consolidated their Grand Challenge Top 12 spot as they are facing a relegation threat.

The Students were 12-7 in front at halftime, but a determined Brumbies side showed tremendous character and fightback as they launched a remarkable comeback to stun the favourites with a 17-15 win. Brumbies still remains in ninth position on the overall log and should avoid the relegation zone.

Brumbies’ forwards packs were once again very solid and dominant in the scrums, winning a few scrum penalties while also scoring from a dominant lineout driving maul.

Junaiden Kadie and Garin Strydom scored tries for the home side while Merlin du Plessis converted two tries and a penalty. Siphamandla Yoli was named man of the match for his consistent and solid performance.

Windvogel United vs St Marks Alicedale

St Marks travelled to Gqeberha to take on the home side for the second time this season in the Grand Challenge Bottom 12. St Marks also beat Windvogel in the first round on 7 June 2025 in Alicedale, the day match officials were assaulted.

The Saturday encounter was a rematch and revenge battle as United sought to settle scores, but a defiant St Marks side came from 22-26 behind to clinch an emphatic 32-26 bonus-point win.

St Marks’ powerful forwards once again laid the foundation upfront with their strong ball carries and dominant scrum. That gave quality ball possession for their classy backs to score tries. Cameron Jewell, Brian Buys, Aphiwe Stoffels, Luke Kock all scored for St Marks.

Lily White Grahamstown vs Suburban

Blues hosted log leaders Suburban from Gqeberha at the Lavender Valley Sports Ground on Saturday afternoon. The inform Burbies side took a healthy and commanding 24-8 lead at the break and put the home side under immense pressure in the first half.

The second half saw Blues come back strongly, playing a more structural game plan and giving the ball more air through their skillful backs that created scoring opportunities. The visitors held their composure and defended well as both sides scored five tries in a highly entertaining encounter. In the end, it was the visitors who kept their nerve and held on to a narrow 34-30 bonus-point win. Blues still occupy seventh position on the log. Simamkele Rooi, Jacques Malgas, Ngantweni Sima, Bulelani Tambo scored for the Blues.

Trying Stars vs PE Harlequins

The Wentzel Park Sports Ground played host to this much-anticipated second round clash of the Score Epru Grand Challenge Top 12. Harlies beat Stars in the first round of the competition at the Adcock Stadium and it was all to play for on Saturday.

The game was very physical and played in a very high tempo and intensity. Stars made the game quick and fast and put the visitors under pressure. But it was the visitors who stood firm and put points on the board when it mattered.

The second half saw Stars making too many unforced errors and their discipline let them down at stages. Both teams played exciting rugby and entertained the large crowd until the final whistle. Harlies’ experience took them through as they held on to their lead and clinched a nail-biting 17-13 win.

Daniels Media Unofficial GC Top 12 log as at 06/08/2025:

1. Gardens – 73 (16)

2. PE Harlequins – 64 (16)

3. Progress – 58 (16)

4. Kruisfontein – 49 (18)

5. Park – 48 (18)

6. Trying Stars – 41 (18)

7. Joubertina – 39 (18)

8. Star of Hope – 38 (18)

9. Brumbies – 34 (18)

10. Patensie – 27 (17)

11. NMU – 26 (8)

12. Oostelikes – 11 (17)

Outstanding:

1. Progress vs Harlequins

2. Gardens vs Progress

3. Gardens vs Harlequins

Daniels Media Unofficial GC Bottom 12 Log as at 06/09/2025:

1. Surburban – 79 (18)

2. Born Fighters – 68 (19)

3. Middelburg Eagles – 63 (18)

4. Kareedouw Tigers – 55 (18)

5. Helenvale United – 52 (19)

6. Orlando Eagles – 48 (18)

7. Lily White – 43 (18)

8. Aberdeen – 41 (19)

9. St Marks Alicedale – 32 (19)

10. Windvogel United – 31 (19)

11. Eastern PE – 26 (18)

12. Adelaide Rangers – 26 (17)

Oustanding

* Adelaide vs Lily White

* Surburban vs Eastern PE

* Adelaide vs Kareedouw