Another Makhanda business supports local football

By Chris Totobela

Local football club Sophia Stars is the latest team to benefit from a business in Makhanda.

Grocott’s Mail reported last week that XI Attackers received a much-needed kit boost from Shoba Funerals, a Joza-based business.

This week, Extension 7 football club, Sophia Stars, got playing kit balls from Makana Service Station operating under Astron.

Sophia Stars are well known for their excellent development structures that have produced top quality players. The latest product is Olwethu “Mshishi” Msongelwa, a talented youth who came through the local structures and all the way to Sekhukhune United, a professional side in the Betway Premiership.

Sophia Stars chairman Lindisipho Swaartbooi thanked Astron for the wonderful gesture. “This came at the right time as we are struggling with uniform for our junior teams. This sponsorship will help us a lot and steer us towards our ultimate goal of producing talented players.”

Jacques Woolmarans, manager of Astron, hopes the donation will make a difference in Sophia Stars’ quest for success.