Makhanda woman severely injured when found, court hears

By Luvuyo Mjekula

An Extension 10 woman lay unconscious in a pool of blood when she was discovered by an armed response officer in Vergenoeg in December last year.

“I didn’t think she would live. She was cold and shaking and [appeared to be]in so much pain,” said Hi-Tec Security officer Thozamile Ntamo in the Makhanda High Court today.

Ntamo testified in the trial of 21-year-old Simamkele Zuzani charged with two counts of rape and one of attempted murder.

Zuzani, also a resident of Extension 10 in Joza, allegedly raped the young woman on her way home from a local tavern. He allegedly also stabbed her multiple times.

According to the indictment, Zuzani and the complainant knew each other as they reside in the same area. They had gone to the same tavern, and he allegedly followed her after she left.

“He caught up with her, making small talk before instructing her to undress, whereupon he raped her at knife point,” the state alleges.

“Thereafter, he forced her to walk with him to another area, where he raped her again. After the second rape, he pulled her to a different area. There, he stabbed her after she threatened to lay rape charges against him.

“She was rendered unconscious,” according to the indictment.

Ntamo, who was on patrol duties, spotted her lying on the road with blood on her upper body.

He told the court the complainant was “just covered in blood”.

“I shook her and noticed she was still alive.”

Ntamo said the complainant responded to his questions, including what had happened to her.

“She said she was on her way home from Nandipha’s Tavern in Extension 9 and met Simamkele who raped and stabbed her. She did not know where she was,” Ntamo said.

He alerted Hi-Tec’s control room and an ambulance was called and she was transported to hospital.

Forensic evidence was collected from her for the purpose of a DNA comparative analysis, the state says.

The complainant has taken the stand and told the court Zuzani raped her twice and stabbed her in the neck, chest, leg and hand. Her mother also testified.

Zuzani has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He remains in custody.

The trial continues tomorrow.