Jubilation at joint celebration

By Gremma Matiwa

Before the Rhodes University Chamber Choir even entered the Cathedral of St Michael and St George for its performance with University of Western Cape Creative Arts Choir, the bubbling excitement of the audience, who were mostly young adults, was undeniable.

Conductor Sibusiso Njeza explained the RUCC choice of hosting a choir for a joint performance. “It’s not that we think there is no value in competitions,” he said. “But for those who are in the higher educational space, there is an emphasis on the importance of collaboration more than competition.” His sentiments were echoed by Abenathi Ntese, chairperson of the UWC Creative Arts Choir. “This is an initiative we took upon ourselves to make sure that the intervarsity communities across the country come together and celebrate,” he said.

The opening songs Kungeza Kwaphela Kimi, There is a Balm in Gilead and Only in Sleep were sung by the Chamber Choir and set the tone for the rest of the evening. The Creative Arts Choir followed with Unongqawuse, Baba Sixolele and The Ground, among others. Njeza explained the selection. “Depending on the venue, choirs will always tailor-make their programmes to suite the venue.” The choirs evoked a range of emotions from the audience with their harmonious, celebratory, and at times somber songs.

Njeza said the joint choir project started in 2019 when he was still at the University of the Western Cape. Since then, the UWC Creative Arts Choir also came to Makhanda in 2022. This collaborative project was started to enable networking and boosting one another, as it also comprises Nelson Mandela University and the University of Fort Hare. “The impact that we are hoping for is that choristers may learn from us conductors and, as conductors, we can learn from each other,” Njeza said.

As the concert came to a close, the Creative Arts Choir and the Chamber Choir jointly sang the song Ngiqome. The celebratory song encompassed the jubilation of the concert’s success and the gratitude of the audience.