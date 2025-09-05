By ‘Maleruo Leponesa

Heritage Month in Makhanda kicks off on the sports field with a celebration that blends competition, culture, and community unity. The King Lobengula Foundation, in partnership with DSRAC, is hosting a series of soccer and netball tournaments at the eGazini Memorial Precinct, starting Wednesday, 10 September at 9 am.

The aim of the event this year is to celebrate the heroes of the Eastern Cape, particularly Makhanda, with the opening match being between SAPS and SANDF. According to Sizwe Mda, the director of King Lobengula Foundation, the army and police are today’s heroes and are worth recognition. He says everyone is invited to join this unifying event, which will run for the 4th time this year.

Teams from local institutions, schools, and even the SAPS will compete under the theme of peace, unity, and empowerment through sport. Adding to the festivities, a 5km Fun Run/Walk on Heritage Day, 24 September, will start at eGazini and end at the King Lobengula Museum, where medals and prizes will be awarded.

Mda further said that the event will also serve as a platform for schools and sporting codes to showcase talent, encourage teamwork, and celebrate our shared heritage.

“Participation in this event will not only enrich the event but also inspire young people to embrace sport as a tool for development, unity, and cultural appreciation,” he said.

Beyond the games, the festival will feature a broader cultural programme, highlighting the Museum’s role as a guardian of indigenous history and a driver of heritage tourism. The initiative emphasises how tourism can be rooted in local stories, from King Lobengula’s legacy to modern community resilience. Mda added that tourism growth directly impacts the local and national economies. He said the foundation’s objective is to enhance job creation through Makhanda’s strong historical background and growth in tourism.

Participants can press here for more details.