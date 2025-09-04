Wins for Swallows and Klipfontein

By Chesley Daniels

Swallows Grahamstown and Klipfontein United both recorded bonus-point wins in their respective Epru Adams Cup encounters over the past weekend.

Swallows vs Red Lions

Swallows hosted Lions from Adelaide in a high scoring Epru Adams Cup Group D encounter at the Albany Sports Ground on Saturday afternoon. The Birds played an expensive high-tempo game with some entertaining running rugby, scoring seven tries in the process, securing a 46-33 bonus point win.

The win saw Swallows move into third position on the overall log with two more games remaining in the second round.

Swallows’ tries came from Ayanda Swart (two) and Siraan Marthinus, Brayton Plaatjies, Ntsinga, Cyber and Mitchell Willemse with a try each. Plaatjies converted four tries and a penalty.

Klipfontein United vs Gelvandale Wallabies

Log leaders and in-form Klipfontein continued their sublime form in the Epru Adams Cup Group A, registering a commanding 29-9 bonus point win. United scored five tries as they show their dominance over the Gqeberha side for the second time this season.

The home side made their faithful supporters proud once again with their exciting brand of rugby. United wasted four scoring opportunities but wayward offloads couldn’t go to hand. Tries for Klipfontein came from Francois Gunn, Junaid van Rensburg, Duncan van Rensburg, Denvor Miles and Dylan Graaf.

Rosebuds Alicedale vs Kowie United

Alicedale played host to this much-anticipated Adams Cup Group B derby between the Sedru sides. A large crowd witnessed a brutal, physical and high tempo battle that ended in a 22-22 draw. Both teams came hard at each other and entertained the rugby enthusiasts with some exciting running rugby. Both earned three log points by scoring four tries. Kowie moved up to fifth position while Rosebuds remained in seventh position on the log. Olwethu Landu scored two tries for Kowie with Riaques Roberts and Shaun Arends scoring a try each. For the opposition, two tries were scored by Diyano Kock and one each by Gwenton Cedras and Ruguston Brolley.

Newtown Wolves vs Old Collegians Grahamstown

OC travelled to Fort Beaufort to take on hosts Wolves at the Ham and Tam Sports Ground in a packed ground. The home side recorded a decent 24-14 bonus point win over the struggling Makhanda side facing relegation. Wolves are currently in fourth position in the Adams Cup Group D while OC remains in seventh.