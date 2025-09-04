SAPS donates groceries to MacKaizer Old Age Home

By Zipho Ndwayana and Owethu Nokhangela

The South African Police Service (SAPS) Makhanda concluded its Women’s Month celebrations with a community outreach visit to MacKaizer Old Age Home on last Friday donating grocery items to elderly residents.

Constable Ntombekhaya Mcuwe, a sector manager, said, “We are not only doing this because it’s Women’s Month and we feel the need to seem like we only care now.” She emphasised that the outreach forms part of year-round community engagement, with officers regularly seeking new venues for donations.

Sindiswa Koli, a caregiver at MacKaizer Old Age Home, welcomed the donation, “Through helping them, you are also helping us as caregivers, as their happiness makes us happy,” she said.

Resident Qondiwe Gladys Feni confirmed the impact of such visits. “Such visits bring me joy because we are used to being alone as the elderly to a point that we now treat each other as siblings, quarrel after quarrel,” she said. “So whenever we get visited, we even forget that we’ve fought and instead get too happy that we find ourselves shedding tears of joy.”