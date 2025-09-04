By Tokologo Lekoma

Rhodes University’s Law Faculty marked its 120-year milestone by renaming its building Lex Mpati House, honouring Justice Lex Mpati’s remarkable legacy.

Mpati, once a pump attendant, clerk, and barman, went on to become the second Black student to earn an LLB at Rhodes in 1984 and later the first former African student of the university to serve as President of the Supreme Court of Appeal.

“Across cultures and societies, naming is never a neutral act. Naming is an act of memory… of honour… of value creation,” said Vice-Chancellor Professor Sizwe Mabizela.

Mpati’s daughter, Dawn, commended the tribute: “May you continue the work that he began. Technical skill must be paired with ethical responsibility. Legal excellence must walk hand in hand with moral courage.”

Professor Michelle Karels, Dean of Law, added that Mpati’s example should inspire students: “He is the epitome of South African law.”